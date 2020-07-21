Home TV Series HBO Euphoria Season 2: Release Date, Cast And Read Here All New Updates
Euphoria Season 2: Release Date, Cast And Read Here All New Updates

By- Ajeet Kumar
Euphoria shows Rue’s experience, and their classmates of sex, drugs, trauma, and so many things are going on. American teen drama series has been aired on HBO. The series was struck among the teenagers and audiences, and it becomes renewed for the season.

Euphoria Season 2: Release Date

We do not have any information yet. The HBO hasn’t officialized some of those rumors that all are spreading around the internet, all like whispers. The very first season came in August 2019. And everyone enjoyed this show. The season’s next part might not release anytime soon because of the coronavirus prevalent worldwide. As soon as it ends, the show will start its production back, and we all could see it again. But for as long as you can, we will have to wait.

Euphoria Season 2: Who will be in it?

As we saw in Season 1, you will notice the same cast. As characters along with Rue are also set to reunite, zendaya will return.

  • Hunter Schafer Lexi
  • Maude Apatow Fezco
  • Angus Cloud as Cal
  • Eric Dane as Maddy
  • Alexa Demie Nate
  • Jacob Elordi Kat
  • Barbie Ferreira as Leslie
  • Christopher as Algee
  • Smith, and Cassie
  • Sydney Sweeney
Ajeet Kumar

