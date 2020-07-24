- Advertisement -

Epidemiologist Larry Brilliant, a doctor who help eradicate smallpox, has given a new interview that supplies a detailed, comprehensive assessment of where we’re at this phase of the coronavirus pandemic.

Epidemiologist Larry Brilliant

There is so much bad news on the market so many stunning headlines stemming from the coronavirus pandemic

that jockey for our attention each day that it’s easy to become overwhelmed by the enormity of what is happening right now.

Even simple, factual assertions from respected health sources such as White House health adviser

Dr. Anthony Fauci, including his view that the coronavirus likely won’t ever be completely eradicated from the entire world —

it is just one more in a stream of crushing news items,

especially when the virus is surging all around the country, the rest of the world is appearing on dismayed.

There’s not much of a light at the end of the tube at the moment.

It is healthy to actually stop as far as possible and remind yourself of this fantastic news right now, however,

because it’s not all bad, believe it. By Way of Example,

The Wall Street Journal reports that the flu has been wiped out in the Southern Hemisphere. Why?

The reason is evident when you think about it the preventative measures people are using to shield themselves from the coronavirus keep you protected from the flu.

(Of course, things can just as fast move the other way.

Experts now see coronavirus cases and the influenza after parallel trajectories.

This means if an area eases way up on coronavirus reduction, that may open the door for longer flu cases)

Meanwhile, epidemiologist Larry Brilliant was something of a breath of fresh air,

in my opinion, because he has been a source of something people have not gotten close enough of since the outbreak of this novel coronavirus,

barring a few exceptions including Dr. Fauci: Straight talk, by an authoritative source,

mixing the unvarnished and embarrassing truth with reasons to feel hopeful.

He shared some of the latter during a look on In the Bubble,

the podcast from former Obama health official Andy Slavitt.

“We’re facing a bad coronavirus,” Brilliant says in the clip below, before cautioning:”It’s just a virus. It’s just a sack of RNA,

surrounded by a bunch of fat, and it doesn’t have any intentionality… We are smarter than it’s. Our science is much better than it is.”

Wired, meanwhile, caught up with Brilliant (who the magazine describes as”the doctor who helped defeat smallpox,

along with him having been an adviser on the 2011 movie Contagion — more on that in a moment) for a meeting that everyone owes it to themselves to see. It is accessible here.

On the 1 hand, he states that he wouldn’t be surprised if we reach over 2 million deaths worldwide in the coronavirus

(we’re at a little more than 625,000 at the time of this writing).

On the flip side, Brilliant tells Wired:”You can be hopeful that science proceeds at a speed unknown before.

Just as the virus is growing exponentially, science is growing exponentially.

MIT has recorded over 20,000 scientific papers which are on the virus. We have taken a page out of Silicon Valley, and we’re exchanging money for pace.

And we are doing things in parallel instead of in order.”

On whether he opens bundle deliveries at home immediately or quarantines them for fear of this virus:

“If you examine the things that we worried about, like the Amazon box which comes to the door, that the virus may do this doesn’t mean it does do this.

I don’t scrub my grocery store at all. In case an Amazon box comes, I start it right away. I’m mostly worried about face-to-face transmission…”