Elite Season 4’s New Casting Stars On Netflix!

Elite Season 4 will have a casting shake-up, following a number of figures left Las Encinas in the end of the previous pair of episodes of the Netflix series. Andrés Velencoso, Manu Rios, Carla Díaz, Martina Cariddi, Pol Granch and Diego Martín are set to join returning cast members Miguel Bernardeau (who plays Guzmán), Itzan Escamilla (Samuel), Aron Piper (Ander), Omar Shanaa (Omar), Rebeca (Claudia Salas) and Cayetana (Georgina Amoros) about the Netflix show.

Who are the brand new cast members of Elite Season 4?

On July 20, Netflix introduced the first image of the new cast, and a press release that demonstrated these new characters will be”part of the world of Las Encinas, one way or another.” It also teased, “their characters will soon cross paths with Guzmán, Samuel, Ander, Omar, Rebeca, and Cayetana.”

It has previously been reported that Elite Season 4 will welcome a younger year of students after characters such as Lu (Danna Paola), Nadia (Mina El Hammani), and Carla (Ester Expósito) left for university.

However, the official cast picture also includes Diego Martin, that seems to be playing with a teacher. The actor joked on Instagram: “Ladies and gentlemen, with fantastic joy and excitement I announce my entry into Elite. I know I am likely to cause surprise and maybe outrage once I tell you that I am not going to play a student, maybe not even a ‘tripitidor’ but still, there will be guaranteed emotions.”

The actor is also currently starring on American TV as Spanish Governor-General Narciso Linares at TNT’s The Alienist: Angel of Darkness.

Male model Andrés Velencoso, who once dated singer Kylie Minogue for five years, appears to be playing either a teacher or a few of their new students’ parents.

Manu Rios, Carla Díaz, Martina Cariddi, and Pol Granch, meanwhile, will be enjoying with new Las Encinas pupils. Their personalities, however, have not been revealed yet.

They’ve been seen in the next shows and movies though these celebrities may be unfamiliar with audiences:

Manu Rios: Chiringuito de Pepe

Carla Díaz: El Principe, Tierra de lobos

Martina Cariddi: Mientras dure la Guerra, El guardián invisible

Pol Granch, meanwhile, is currently making his debut. In Spain, he is best called the 2018 winner of Factor X, the country’s version of The X Factor.

As the photoshoot that revealed the new Elite Season 4 appeared to take place on the set of Las Encinas, this seems to imply that filming has started on the new series. 5 and season 4 are said to be filming back to back, meaning we are likely to see a season in 2020.

Elite Season 4 is coming shortly to Netflix.