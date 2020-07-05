Elite Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Some Other Details

- Advertisement -

Elite is a Spanish thriller adolescent drama web series found on Netflix. It is created by Carlos Montero and Dario Madrona. It’s a literary elite regarding the relationship between three working-class teenage students. The cast comprises María Pedraza, Itzan Escamilla, Miguel Bernardeau, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Álvaro Rico, Arón Piper, Mina El Hammani, Ester Expósito, Omar Ayuso, and Danna Paola.

It entails mystery elements also. The first season was released back in 2018, which obtained a lot of positive reviews and several of them responding to it as a series of”guilty pleasure”. The second season was released in 2019, following the launch of this next year in March 2020. A Hollywood reporter said that the team is one of those successful teams in writing in Spain.

Additionally, there was a remark from Netflix’s VP that it is not the same sort of teen thriller that will cross boundaries and will be a hit among the teens. The series is rated 7.6 out of 10 by IMDb and 97% by Rotten Tomatoes. It was nominated for Best Drama Series.

Release Date

Fantastic news for lovers of Elite, the season 4 is just around the corner. It was already announced before the launch of season 3, making it more exciting for the viewers to understand the launch date. We do not have any information regarding the exact release date as of now, but rumors are that it will be released in ancient 2021. The job for the fourth season was started long ago but possibly withheld as a result of the corona pandemic. But we do hope to find decent news soon.

Cast

The sources state that the cast from the previous season won’t be the same completely, there could be a couple of adjustments, we might see some fresh faces as well. However, the confirmed cast includes Itza Escamilla, Miguel Bernardeau, Arón Piper, Oman Ayuso, and Claudia Salas.

Plot

If it comes to plot, because there was a tremendously positive reaction in the past 3 seasons, we’re trusting that the fourth season will continue to highlight a similar plot only, seeing love-life, sex life, and thriller in the teens’ lives. But since there are new faces, we can expect a twist in the storyline too.

As there is no confirmation regarding anything as this, we won’t dishearten you by giving a false alarm, but stay tuned for more gossip and clear news about your favorite show.