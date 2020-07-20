Elite Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Coming Update About The Trailer

- Advertisement -

Elite is a Spanish show on Netflix that has completed three seasons. The show is based on the strangest stories and secrets of teenagers. The show has gained success from its first season and became a show. fans are excited about the season and when it will be outside. Here are the new details of the show.

Elite Season 4: Release Date

There’s no confirmation on the release date of the show. There are delays in the show due to the outbreak of coronavirus so nothing is official yet.

Elite Season 4: Cast

The cast for the series includes the original cast. So we can see Itzan Escamilla, Miguel Bernardeau. Claudia Salas, Omar Ayuso, arón Piper, and Georgina Amorós will reprise their roles, Claudia Salas as Rebeca and Georgina. But there is no clarity whether Sergio Momo (Yeray) and Malick (Leïti Sène) is going to probably be back too. There is no confirmation on any new faces into the cast of this series yet.

Elite Season 4: Plot

There is no update on the show’s story. But there is expected to be a cast in the series. We saw Omar, Samuel, Rebeca, Ander and Guzmán all at Las Encinas, therefore in the new season we will see what happens to the story will pick up from there the last point.

Also, there will be now a new set of students in the story and a new show will be based on their struggle.

Elite Season 4: Trailer

There’s not any trailer for the series nonetheless.