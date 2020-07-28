Home Entertainment Elite Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Information
Elite Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Information

By- Badshah Dhiraj
Elite is a web-based suspense collection for teens. Carlos Montero and Dario Madrona create this drama. This web series for adolescents’ story takes place in a fictional school in Spain. Together with several students from the lower strata of society’s arrival, a new kind of situation arises. However, the play’s history also explores some other aspects of life, and its storyline also has the elements of a drama.

Elite Season 4 Release Date

There are no information yet on the release of Elite Season 4. Season 3, Season 2 and season 1 started on October 5, 2018 dropped on March 13, 2020. Given diverse all the release dates have been so far, there’s no advice regarding Season 4. It will come out.

The season takes 9-10 weeks for post-production filming and work. In the coming season, we can presume that the year will release around September or August.

Elite Season 4 Plot

There’s not any official update on this show’s background. But a cast is expected to appear in the series. Last season, we watched Omar, Samuel, Rebecca, Ander and Guzmán in Las Encinas, so in the season, we will see what happens to them and the story begins from that point.

Also, the new series will finally have a new set of pupils and the story will be based on their own fight.

Elite Season 4 Cast

  • Samu (Itzan Escamilla)
  • Guzman (Miguel Bernardeau)
  • Lu (Danna Paola)
  • Polo (Alvaro Rico)
  • Carla (Ester Exposito)
  • Nadia (Mina El Hammani)
  • Ander (Aron Piper)
  • Nano (Jaime Lorente)
  • Rebeca (Claudia Salas)
  • Valerio (Jorge Lopez)
