Elite Season 4 Release Date And About The Series

Elite is a Spanish thriller teen drama web television show which has been created specially for Netflix. This drama web series is top-rated in Spain as well as Latin America. Carlos Monte and Dario Madrona created the series.

The show had run 3 seasons of ELITE. The show has been produced by Francisco Ramos to get Netflix. The production company for the same is Zeta Productions. Season 1 of ELITE premiered on the platform on October 8, 2018. It received mostly positive reviews from the critics in addition to the viewers.

Season 2 was broadcasted on Netflix on September 6, 2019 and was a success as well. The series depicts the story of 3 classmates that are registered in a school that is wealthy through the means of scholarship. It shows the difficulties they must face daily while studying using their classmates.

Season 3 premiered on the platform on March 13, 2020 and has been praised by the critics for its impactful plot. Ahead of its premiere, Netflix announced the renewal of ELITE for season 5 and season 4 as well.

Elite Season 4 Release Date

Since the renewal of the elite to get season 4 in January 2020, there has been no official announcement about the release date of the next season. Fans have been anticipating the series to be published as soon as possible. But that might not be the case. The coronavirus pandemic has stopped filming even and of internet series films and ELITE might be among these. There’s a possibility that the filming for the season has not yet begun.

