Elite Season 4: Official Release date, Cast And Everything You Should To Know

- Advertisement -

Elite is a Spanish thriller teen drama web television series which has been created especially for Netflix. This teen drama web series is quite popular in Spain as well as Latin America amongst especially the youth. The show has been created by Caros Monte and Dario Madrona.

The show had successfully run 3 seasons of ELITE. The show has been produced by Francisco Ramos for Netflix. The production company for the same is Zeta Productions. Season 1 of ELITE premiered on the streaming platform on October 8, 2018. It received mostly positive reviews from both critics as well as the viewers.

Season 2 was broadcasted on Netflix on September 6, 2019 and was a success as well. The show depicts the story of three working-class classmates who are enrolled in a wealthy school through the means of scholarship. It shows the difficulties they have to face every day while studying with their wealthy classmates.

Season 3 premiered on the platform on March 13, 2020 and has been praised by the critics for its impactful plot. Ahead of its premiere, Netflix announced the renewal of ELITE for season 4 and season 5 as well.

Elite season 4 release date

Since the renewal of elite for season 4 in January 2020, these has been no official statement regarding the release date of the next season. Fans have been expecting the show to be released as soon as possible. But that might not be the case. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has halted filming of many web series and even films and ELITE might be one of them. There is a possibility that the filming for the fourth season has not yet begun.

For more information, keep reading www.worldtoptrend.com for more updates on upcoming web TV series, movies and much more.

Till then, stay safe and stay updated.