‘Elite’ Season 4: New Cast With Its New Photos And Information Also!

By- Anish Yadav
Elite Season 4 of the hit Netflix series Elite is in the works and also six brand new cast members were only announced!

Back in May, it had been declared that five of those beloved stars of this series would be leaving the show, opening up space for many more cast members to join with the sequence.

Pictured in this new photograph, from left to right, are Martina Cariddi, Pol Grinch, Carla Diaz, and Manu Rios. Another two new cast members are Andres Velencoso and Diego Martin.

Netflix teased the newest stars will soon be”a portion of this world of Las Encinas, 1 way or another… Their personalities will cross paths with Guzmán (Miguel Bernardeau), Samuel (Itzan Escamilla), Ander (Arón Piper), Omar (Omar Ayuso), Rebeca (Claudia Salas) and Cayetana (Georgina Amorós).”

A couple of the first stars of Elite, that are dating in real life, proved only seen showing off their sexy bodies onto a yacht in Spain!


