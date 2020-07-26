Elite Season 4: Name Of New Cast Members Announced Click Here For More Information!!

- Advertisement -

Elite Season 4 has included a few new faces for the next season. We do not yet know when Las Encinas, the college at the heart of Netflix’s Elite Season 4 will soon be back in session however we do understand that there will be a few new and exciting faces fans can expect to see.

Manu Rios, Carla Díaz, Martina Cariddi, and Pol Granch will probably be joining Elite Season 4 as new personalities, Pride reported.

The announcement was made by the official Elite Instagram account with a picture of the quartet seated in the front of the returning cast members from season 3.

No details are available about who the new cast members will soon play or how they will match with the remainder of the college dynamics and the cast. But we can assume that they will be characters who will add new dimensions to the college and the story.

Elite Season 4: Which Characters Are Returning?

Earlier this year, Elite Season 4 was officially announced via the show’s official societal pages using a video featuring the coming cast–due to social distancing, every actor had shot a movie from their home.

The video and the latest Instagram post confirmed that the returning characters would be Samuel Garcia (Itzan Escamilla), Guzmán Nunier (Miguel Bernardeau), Ander Munoz (Arón Piper), Omar Shanaa (Omar Ayuso), Rebeca de Bormujo (Claudia Salas), and Cayetana Grajera (Georgina Amorós).

None of the announcements so far have left any mention of Jorge López’s Valerio Montesinos, who had been dismissed from the college but took over management of Carla Roson’s vineyard. Could he be a major player in Season 4? Or can we assume that the character won’t participate in the story, or is going to be written out early in the season?

In the conclusion of the previous season, a number of the characters were held back due to grades, sickness, and foul play-which is the reason we’ll be visiting so many of them return one of the new cast next season.

Nearly all the characters moved on to examine – while one met with an untimely end – and did graduate. There is no word yet whether we’ll be visiting any of these graduates return to their hometown to see that the cast, but the possibility was left open.

One character that fans will hope to see again is Nadia Shanaa (Mina El Hammani), the ideal pupil at Las Encinas, who also had amorous entanglements with Guzmán. The two had declared their connection for Nadia after by the end of Season 3 but parted ways to pursue her studies.

It is going to also be interesting to see characters such as Cayetana and Rebeca manage their respective falls.

The first 3 seasons of Elite were well-written and fascinating, and fans will be expecting more of the same out of Season 4. With the show’s high ratings and propensity to make the impossible happen, viewers will probably be waiting with bated breath for what comes next.