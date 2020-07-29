Elite: Netflix Adds 6 Actors For Season 4 With More Information About Release Date And Plotline

- Advertisement -

The Expected Release Date of season 4:

There is no news on Elite Season 4’s release date. Season 2 came on September 6, 2019, season 1 released on October 5, 2018, and Season 3 released on March 13, 2020. Given diverse of the release dates are so much, there’s no advice regarding Season 4. It will come out.

The previous season takes 9-10 months for post-production work and filming. In the upcoming year, we could assume that the fourth season will release around August or September.

The Expected plotline of season 4:

There’s no update on the background of this series. However, there is a cast expected to show up on the series. Last season, we saw Omar, Samuel, Rebecca, Ander, and Guzmán still therefore in the season we will see what happens to them and the story begins from that point.

Also, the new show will have a new group of students and the story will be based on their fight

New Update On Season 4

The streaming agency confirmed the Andrés Velencoso, Manu Rios, Carla Díaz, Martina Cariddi, Pol Granch and Diego Martín will look in Season 4 of the Spanish teen drama series.

The new characters will cross paths using Guzmán (Miguel Bernardeau), Samuel (Itzan Escamilla), Ander (Arón Piper), Omar (Omar Ayuso), Rebeca (Claudia Salas) and Cayetana (Georgina Amorós) in the brand new season.

Netflix shared photos of this cast, including the newcomers, on Instagram.

“Welcome to the Élite family,” the business captioned this post.

Ginesta Guindal and eduardo Chapero Jackson will direct Season 4, together with Carlos Montero, Diego Betancor and Jaime Vaca as producers.

“I wished to tell you that we have the scripts of Season 4,” Bernardeau explained.

“And they seem so great,” Piper added. “You better be prepared because it is intense.”

Élite follows the pupils of Las Encinas, a fictional exclusive secondary school. Season 3 released in March on Netflix.