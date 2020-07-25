Home TV Series Netflix Elisabeth Moss to Star in Apple Thriller 'Shining Girls'
The Handmaid’s Tale season 3 spoilers follow.

The Handmaid’s Tale always puts the rebel June Osborne (aka Offred) into hopeless situations… and she always makes it out alive.

In a society like Gilead where women are forced into servitude and killed at the very first indication of disobedience, some have pointed out it is that June has managed to discover a way out.

It turns out there’s a really simple explanation for why June continues to stoke the flames of rebellion in Gilead — as celebrity Elisabeth Moss recently revealed to TVLine.

“It’s funny because sometimes people will say, like,’ How is she still alive? She has committed the worst atrocities out of any of those handmaids, and yet somehow, she has survived’,” Moss mentioned.

Also Read:   The Handmaid’s Tale: Serena Joy star details ‘horrid’ scene that left her feeling ‘dirty’

“And my answer is generally, ‘Yeah, because… I am the lead of the show. They’re not likely to not have me in the series. So that is why I keep surviving’.”

That is what you call’plot armor’, people! But things might alter because June was injured trying to save children fleeing Gilead for Canada in the finale of last year.

Also Read:   The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 Release Date And Trailer Out On Hulu!

A first-look trailer has hinted at June waging fight against Commander once and for many, telling her fellow rebels who”this war is not likely to acquire itself”.

Do these higher bets mean June is in mortal danger? Moss has only teased that her personality might be reaching”the end of her nine lives”.

Also Read:   Money Heist Season 5 : Release, Cast, Plot And Some Important Information for you!!!

The actress is stepping from Handmaid’s Tale, at least briefly, for the new limited series Candy, where she’s set to perform a housewife-turned-ax murderer!

