Elder Scrolls 6 : Release Date, Characters, Gameplay, Plot And Trailer

Most likely among the most well-known RPG games of all time, Bethesda’s Elder Scrolls is a string of actions video games. Debuting with Elder Scrolls: Arena in 1994, it’s also one of those longest-running franchises from the genre. The sport series itself is massively spread out. Apart from five main entries into the franchise, multiple spin-offs and expansions are also contained in the sequence. Founded in 2011, Elder Scrolls: Skyrim is the most recent entry to the most important continuity of this franchise.

Release Date

Though the franchise has received new entries as recently as this season, no main entry has released in a while. And fans have been quite vocal with their demand for the sixth entry. However, nothing else has been confirmed about the sport.

Bethesda is now busy with their new job’ Starfield,’ and it is anticipated that Elder Scrolls will release after that. This means that Elder Scrolls 6 will not launch anytime soon. What’s more, it might take years to receive any official information about the upcoming game. Although we assume that the game is going to be released on the newest generations of consoles along with PC.

Characters

Bethesda hasn’t revealed anything about the game. Thus, we understand nothing about the characters featuring inside. Furthermore, it’s too early to even speculate about the characters. Stay tuned for further updates on this issue.

Gameplay

So, the sixth iteration is going to have the common elements of an RPG game. What’s more, the trademark features of open-world, non-linear gameplay are also expected to be seen at the upcoming game. But, we’re also expecting to see big improvements from the former gameplay mechanics.

Furthermore, reports suggest that the game will use the production engine’ from the previous games. But, new cartoons, combat systems, and landscape renderer will feature in Elder Scrolls 6.

Expected Plot

As of now, we don’t understand the story of the upcoming game. However, we do know that Elder Scrolls 6 will be set from the continent of Tamriel. But, regarding the setting in which the story takes place, we’re in the dark. Though fans haven’t stopped speculating about it. Currently, there are rumors about the game being put in High Rock, Elsweyr, Black Marsh, or even Valenwood. Still, we’re waiting for an official note on this.

Trailer

Fans were quite excited to receive a preview of the game when it was declared. But Bethesda has just released a little reveal teaser.