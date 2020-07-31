Home Entertainment Edge Of Tomorrow 2: We Have To Know About The Sequel And...
Edge Of Tomorrow 2: We Have To Know About The Sequel And Other Details

By- Anish Yadav
The Tom Crise starer film Edge released in the theaters back in 2014. Doug Liman is your director and Erwin Stoff, Tom Lassallyrespectively would be the flick’s producers. The science fiction film is inspired by the lighting book Need Is Kill by Hiroshi Sakurazaka. It cast stars such as Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt, Brendan Gleeson, Bill Paxton, etc.. The film was powerful and was able to impress the audiences.

The fans and its been a long time once the movie was released are now awaiting its sequel. They would like to know if it is happening or not. Below is the information for your sequel of Edge of Tomorrow.

Will The Sequel Happen?

Therefore it was announced back following the success of this movie that Edge of Tomorrow 2 is happening, in 2016. Then it was announced that Doug Liman will go back to direct the sequel and screenwriters Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse will pen the script for the next movie. Liman claimed he was rewriting the script.

It was announced that the film is facing delay due to Cruise and Blunt’s program. This year, Liman confirmed that the next part is in the first phase of growth.

Release Date

The film will now take a lengthy time to release. Tom Cruise can be busy with other endeavors. The production can’t begin due to the pandemic that is a coronavirus. Due to security reasons, filming on many jobs are stopped for security reasons.

More years to release in the 15, the sequel of Edge of ours may take. A release date is not set for it.

Other Details

Just Emily Blunt and Tom Cruise are verified to return for the sequel movie as Cage and Rita. In the first film, we watched the story of a soldier called Major William who battles with the aliens and he relives the day that was identical the day restarting every moment he dies. The sequel will follow the events of the first film.

