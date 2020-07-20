Edge of Tomorrow 2: Release Date, Cast And All Updates Here

- Advertisement -

The American science fiction action movie Edge of Tomorrow was released for the first time on May 30, 2014. The movie is based on a 2004 Japanese novel, ‘All you need is Kill’ by Hiroshi Sakurazaka. The director of the movie was Doug Liman. The movie grossed over $370 million in the box office. Warner bros. He spent over $100 million on advertising the film. The budget for the movie was $178 million. The movie was said to be renewed for the second part. The main stars of the movie were Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt. Tom Cruise played Major William Cage, who is forced to run an operation against the invading aliens. He gets killed in the fight but finds himself struck into the time loop from where he returns again and again into the battlefield trying to eradicate aliens from the planet. He takes help from Special Forces warrior Rita Vrataski, none other than Emily Blunt, who helps him improve his combat skills and destroy the invaders.

Release Date.

There has been no announcement regarding the release date of the show. Matthew Robinson was hired as the writer of the movie in 2019. However, the director of the movie is not quite sure whether the movie will be made. According to him, “between my schedule, tom’s schedule and Emily’s schedule, it’s tough,” he told collider.

Cast.

The movie is not expected to be made anytime soon. However, if the movie is made, the two stars will likely return in their leadership roles to impress the audience again.

