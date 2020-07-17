Home Hollywood Edge Of Tomorrow 2: Details About The Cast, Plot, and Release Date!!!
Edge of Tomorrow is a science fiction film. The film is also known as Live, Die, Repeat: Edge of Tomorrow. The screenplay for the film was adapted from the Japanese light novel ‘All You Need Is Kill.’

Edge of Tomorrow stars Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt in the lead roles. The cast of the film also includes Bill Paxton, Brendan Gleeson, Noah Taylor, Tony Way, Jonas Armstrong, Kick Gurry, Charlotte Riley, Dragomir Mrsic, Franz Drameh, Madeleine Mantock, Masayoshi Haneda, and many others. 

Edge of Tomorrow received positive reviews from critics as well as the audience. The film was successful at the box-office too. Edge of Tomorrow was praised for its gripping storyline, fantastic performances, visual effects, and action scenes. The film went on to win many awards too. 

Edge of Tomorrow 2 Cast:

As of now, only Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt are confirmed for the sequel. They will be reprising their respective roles in Edge of Tomorrow 2. Apart from this, the makers have not yet revealed any other cast for Edge of Tomorrow 2. We can expect the main cast of Edge of Tomorrow to return in the sequel too. 

 Edge of Tomorrow 2 Plot:

The makers once revealed that the Edge of Tomorrow will be both a prequel as well as a sequel. Apart from that, they have not yet revealed any important information about the plot. All they have assured us that the sequel will be made on a bigger scale and will be better than the first film. 

 Edge of Tomorrow 2 Release Date:

After the success of Edge of Tomorrow, the makers announced that they will be making a sequel for the film. The sequel is titled as Live, Die, Repeat and Repeat. 

The script of the sequel has been rewritten several times in the past four years. The writers revealed that the film will be acting as both prequel and sequel to Edge of Tomorrow. They also revealed that the sequel will be much better than the first film. 

It has been a long time and the fans have not yet received any confirmation regarding the filming of the sequel and its release date. Even if a sequel is made it will not release until the end of 2022. 

Edge Of Tomorrow 2: Is It Coming or Cancelled And Other Details
Also Read:   Fast and furious 9: Cast, plot, launch, and the whole lot you need to recognize!
