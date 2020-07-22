Drifters Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Updates Here

- Advertisement -

The Japanese action fantasy anime, Drifters, started streaming in 2016. It took no time to get loved by anime fans. The show brought us some fantastic real-life characters into it, and they all were seen fighting in a fierce battle to save the world.

The show is adapted from a manga series penned by Kouta Hirano. He has also illustrated the show. Ever since the first season came in 2016, the fans were desperately waiting for season two. So get all the updates about Drifters season two here.

Release date of Drifters season 2

Drifters season one came in 2016. At the time, it concluded there came a message at its end, which read that season two will be continued. They added, “see you. Tokyo 20XX, Sayonara.” Unfortunately, this was the last news we got from the shoemakers.

Fans are hoping for Drifters season 2 to be out soon. However, according to us, it can land on the screens in 2021. We will inform you about the actual release date after it is announced by the creators. But till now you will have to have some patience.

Characters in Drifters season 2

Real-life people from Japan’s history inspire some characters of the series. For example, it has a role from the Shimazu clan in Japan, Shimazu Toyohisa. He was a Samurai. The braveheart lost his life in the battle of Sekigahara in 1600.

Nobunaga Oda is another such real-life legend whose character is shown in the show. He was a dominant personality of the sixteenth century and was one of the three unifiers of Japan. He was the conqueror of most of the regions in Japan. Moreover, he was also the first commander, which is why we see him using arquebuses in the show.

The plot of Drifters season 2

Drifters is a show with great warriors and leaders. These warriors have been brought together somewhere in the parallel universe by an unknown man named Murasaki. They all have to team up and fight against the villains of the show. Thus, season 2 will bring some new villains that the Drifters will face.