Drifters Season 2 – Confirmed ? Release ? And Everything You Must Know

By- Debarshi Bhattacharjee
Drifter is a story about pure adventure, dark comedy, saga series. Kouta Hirano writes it. One of the seasons has been released and the second season is yet to come. The first season debuted on 6th June 2016. Moreover, It consists of 12 episodes with a running time of around 36 minutes each.

The series has sold over a massive 1.5 million copies in around 5 languages. It has been honorably nominated twice for the annual Manga Taisho awards, once in 2011 and then in 2012. It has also received great comments from BAMFAS. Among a survey between the top 10 Japanese website Anime, it proudly won fifth place concerning its animated adaptation.

Cast

The cast will surely include:-

  • Takahiro Sakurai as Abe no Haruakira.
  • Tomokazu Sugita as Saint-Germi.
  • Kanae Itō as Easy.
  • Mitsuru Miyamoto as Murasaki.
  • Kenji Fukuda as Alesta.
  • Yūichi Nakamura as Shimazu Toyohisa.
  • Naoya Uchida as Oda Nobunaga.
  • Shiho Kokido as Olminu.
  • Mitsuki Saiga as Nasu Suketaka Yoichi.
  • Yutaka Aoyama as Hannibal.
  • Daisuke Ono as Butch Cassidy.
  • Hiroshi Yanaka as Scipio Africanus.
  • Wataru Takagi as Sundance Kid.
  • Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Kanno Naoshi.
  • Koji Yusa as Flame.
  • Taiten Kusunoki as Black King.
  • Akira Ishida as Minamoto no Yoshitsune and
  • Hiroki Yasumoto as Hijikata Toshizo.

Plot

 

Shimazu Toyohisu will return wounded from the weasand is transported to a corridor of doors. When he wakes up he finds himself in another world where he surprisingly meets other warriors like him who were transported as well. They formed a group called “drifters.” 

The other world consists of both native humans as well as many dwarfs, hobbies, etc. But the world is at a tragic war and the humans were losing against another warrior team known as the “ends” who had killed the drifters. A native group of human magicians who tries to gather the drifters to save their world. This one is going to be very interesting for its fans.

Releasing Date

As per the reports, the second season of drifters will release in 2022 as it is still in the phase of screenwriting. However, there is no specific date as to the exact release of the show as of yet. The creators like to keep everything discrete, therefore, the only information that we can guarantee is that the second season will surely release in 2022.

Debarshi Bhattacharjee

