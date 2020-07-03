- Advertisement -

Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb gave a much-needed coronavirus upgrade during an appearance on CNBC this week — a week in which the bad news appeared to maintain mounting concerning the coronavirus pandemic in America.

Gottlieb stated he thinks that the worst of this coronavirus outbreak will probably be over from the US by around January.

That’s because he thinks we will either have a vaccine at the point or the coronavirus may have infected enough people that it is not able to spread effectively.

This week has been an utterly dispiriting one regarding all coronavirus if you live in the united states, where hospitals are being overrun from the surge in new cases — thanks in part to the US hitting a record this week of 55,000 new coronavirus cases in one moment. As though this was not enough, White House health adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci cautioned everyone this week that if we do not receive the coronavirus pandemic under control, the number of recent daily cases could reach 100,000 shortly.

You might be forgiven for feeling like things are starting to wonder if this will be finished and spiral out of control. Luckily, former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb — one of the many respected voices who has been front and center in the media during the pandemic and has also been somewhat bleak throughout — has got an idea of if he thinks that this will all be over. The worst of it, at any speed.

In a new interview with CNBC, Gottlieb offered some much-needed reassurance that all of this disruption to our lives — not to mention the danger posed from the COVID-19 virus — won’t last forever partly because the virus is spreading.

“This will be over by January one way or the other,” Gottlieb said on the CNBC app Squawk Box. “Either we’ll get to a vaccine, or we will only have spread enough. It is just going to stop spreading efficiently, so we have a brief period to make it through. We ought to do whatever we can to preserve what we need of our way of life over that time frame to get through it.”

This takes into account the notion of so-called herd immunity, whereby individuals have been exposed, which it runs out of great hosts to infect. This is a goal we should proactively target for, by any means — as for the virus to run out of excellent hosts to affect, that means either a person’s body has developed an immune defense to the virus, so that they’re no more a singular goal another time round… or even the virus has killed that person from the beginning, taking out of commission a host which might be used during another go-round.

You could argue that we are heading in the US in that way, though some individuals are freaked out about that. Estimates for what it might take to achieve herd immunity in a population include 70% of a community needing to become infected to as small as 43% (based on a recent study from the journal Science).

Malia Jones, an assistant scientist in the Applied Population Laboratory of UW-Madison, advised one news source for us to get having been infected from the coronavirus. It would exact a toll on the united states. Why? Because as of now, the newest data out of Johns Hopkins University indicates that over 2.7 million infections in the US have been reported. That is around 1% of the US population. For us to bring that percentage up?

“It would be many more people die from the United States than have been killed in all the wars we’ve ever fought, ” Jones said.

