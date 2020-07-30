Home Entertainment Dr. Fauci wants you to wear something else along your face mask
Entertainment

Dr. Fauci wants you to wear something else along your face mask

By- Shipra Das
- Advertisement -
  • White House health advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci urging all Americans to wear a mask along eye coverings like googles or glasses where possible.

This far into the coronavirus pandemic, everybody knows by now — whether you agree with this guidance or not.

Wear a mask in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.

It’s simple enough, and in lieu of any kind of national mask mandate.

Most every retailer you can think of,

along with restaurants,

air carriers and more now require their guests and customers to wear face masks at all times.

Along these same lines, over the last couple of weeks or so,

Also Read:   Inside The World's Toughest Prisons Season 4: Release Date And Episodes!!!

Delta Airlines has put more than 100 people on a kind of internal no-fly list over their refusal to follow instructions in the airplane cabin to wear a face mask.

So, we’re barely adequate as a nation right now when it comes to wearing face masks,

to keep ourselves from spraying the virus everywhere we go and into the personal space of people we come into contact with.

Also Read:   The FDA Advises That 55 Hand Sanitizer Brands Include Methanol, Also Known As Wood Alcohol

Dr. Fauci, who’s also the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,

said during an Instagram live conversation Wednesday evening that

“If you have goggles or an eye shield, you should use it.”

Also Read:   James Bond New Movie No Time To Die: Know About The New Release Date!!!

The CDC, for example, only says health care workers should add this extra layer of protection

“in areas with moderate to substantial community transmission.”

This came up during Fauci’s conversation with Jennifer Ashton,

chief medical correspondent for ABC News and Good Morning America.

She asked him,

at one point,

whether he thought eye coverings of some sort,

like goggles, could eventually become part of formal recommendations, too.

They “might,” Fauci conceded, “if you really want perfect protection of the mucosal surfaces.”

Eye coverings are

“not universally recommended,”

“but if you really want to be complete, you should probably use it if you can.”

Also Read:   American Airlines started implementing

This certainly calls to mind some of our earlier coronavirus coverage,

including some findings showing that coronavirus can actually live in the eye for several days.

- Advertisement -
Shipra Das

Must Read

The FDA has upgraded its previously warnings

Corona Nitu Jha -
The FDA has upgraded its previously warnings and recognized almost 60 hand sanitizer brands which include methanol.
Also Read:   Reason For Delay In Coronavirus Vaccine
a material that's poisonous to people and possibly...
Read more

Netflix just recently announced its August 2020 releases list

Entertainment Nitu Jha -
Netflix just recently announced its August 2020 releases list. which comprises a whopping 60 new original titles. There is plenty to look forward to next month. however,...
Read more

China delivers a stunning photo of Earth and the Moon from its Mars probe

Technology Shipra Das -
China’s mission to Mars took a moment to capture the Earth and Moon in its rearview mirror. China managed to launch its mission to...
Read more

Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G preliminary specifications

Technology Pooja Das -
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G has leaked in full, as official press renders of the foldable phone reveal the design and the...
Read more

Microsoft does not care if you buy an Xbox Series

Entertainment Pooja Das -
Microsoft does not care if you buy an Xbox Series X, and that's a PROBLEM..... Microsoft is preparing to launch the Xbox Series X this...
Read more

If you live in one of these 4 states, Dr. Fauci says your coronavirus risk is rising

Corona Shipra Das -
Dr. Fauci is especially worried about four states right now that are seeing concerning increases in positive coronavirus cases.
Also Read:   Inside The World's Toughest Prisons Season 4: Release Date And Episodes!!!
The latest coronavirus updates from...
Read more

Vikings Season 7: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
Vikings season 7, Vikings is a TV show that is loaded with drama is set in the mid 12 or 13 century that makes...
Read more

Best Backpacks At Best Price 2020

Fashion Sweety Singh -
August is upon us and thousands of students are now searching for the best backpacks for college. While there's still a lot of uncertainty...
Read more

Dr. Fauci wants you to wear something else along your face mask

Entertainment Shipra Das -
White House health advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci urging all Americans to wear a mask along eye coverings like googles or glasses where possible. This...
Read more

The Orville Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All News !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
The Orville was inspired by many science fiction films in addition to series, with star trek being its principal inspiration along with"next generation".The third...
Read more
© World Top Trend