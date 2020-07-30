Dr. Fauci wants you to wear something else along your face mask

- Advertisement -

White House health advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci urging all Americans to wear a mask along eye coverings like googles or glasses where possible.

This far into the coronavirus pandemic, everybody knows by now — whether you agree with this guidance or not.

Wear a mask in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.

It’s simple enough, and in lieu of any kind of national mask mandate.

Most every retailer you can think of,

along with restaurants,

air carriers and more now require their guests and customers to wear face masks at all times.

Along these same lines, over the last couple of weeks or so,

Delta Airlines has put more than 100 people on a kind of internal no-fly list over their refusal to follow instructions in the airplane cabin to wear a face mask.

So, we’re barely adequate as a nation right now when it comes to wearing face masks,

to keep ourselves from spraying the virus everywhere we go and into the personal space of people we come into contact with.

Dr. Fauci, who’s also the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,

said during an Instagram live conversation Wednesday evening that

“If you have goggles or an eye shield, you should use it.”

The CDC, for example, only says health care workers should add this extra layer of protection

“in areas with moderate to substantial community transmission.”

This came up during Fauci’s conversation with Jennifer Ashton,

chief medical correspondent for ABC News and Good Morning America.

She asked him,

at one point,

whether he thought eye coverings of some sort,

like goggles, could eventually become part of formal recommendations, too.

They “might,” Fauci conceded, “if you really want perfect protection of the mucosal surfaces.”

Eye coverings are

“not universally recommended,”

“but if you really want to be complete, you should probably use it if you can.”

This certainly calls to mind some of our earlier coronavirus coverage,

including some findings showing that coronavirus can actually live in the eye for several days.