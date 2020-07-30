Home Corona Dr. Fauci thinks life might finally go back to normal
Corona

Dr. Fauci thinks life might finally go back to normal

By- Shipra Das
  • Dr. Fauci doesn’t believe life in the U.S. will return to normal until sometime in 2021.

The scary thing about the coronavirus pandemic,

aside from the fact that it’s still spreading rapidly across dozens of states,

is that the situation may get a lot worse once fall rolls around.

Once the weather cools and flu season kicks into high gear,

doctors believe that a surge in new coronavirus cases is likely.

  • Fauci, U.S. won’t return to a pre-coronavirus way of life until a majority of Americans receive a vaccine.

At the same time,

the odds of researchers coming up with an effective coronavirus vaccine before the end of the year is looking slim.

While early clinical trials involving potential coronavirus vaccine candidates have been promising,

it’s starting to look like we won’t’ have a vaccine ready to go until early 2021 at the absolute earliest.

Consequently, Dr. Anthony Fauci recently said that life in the U.S. won’t return to normal until next year, even in a best-case scenario.

“The timetable you suggested of getting into 2021, well into the year,”

Fauci told CBS News, “then I can think with a successful vaccine

— if we could vaccinate the overwhelming majority of the population

— we could start talking about real normality again.

But it is going to be a gradual process.”

With work on a coronavirus vaccine ongoing,

the encouraging news is that there’s an unprecedented and concerted effort amongst researchers to develop a vaccine for a single virus.

Though work on a coronavirus vaccine has been promising thus far,

an effective vaccine is by no means a guarantee.

In a worst-case scenario where researchers are unable to develop a vaccine,

Fauci earlier this month said that the coronavirus could end up rivaling the Spanish Flu in terms of severity.

 

