Dr. Fauci says we should all be doing this every single day

By- Shipra Das
Dr. Anthony Fauci at a virtual event on Friday stressed that people “Wear a face mask” to improve the US coronavirus situation.

Coronavirus cases keep going up, Americans are still incredibly limited in what they can do and where they can go as travel outside the US has been almost entirely closed off.

US Dept. of Health and Human Services asserting that the coronavirus death rate in the US should start to decline in the “next couple of weeks.”

White House health advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, shared a hopeful vision during a US Chamber of Commerce virtual event on Friday.

We feel cautiously optimistic that we are on the road as bleak as it may sound right now that we’re on the road of getting this under control.

We will ultimately get back to normal. It will end. It will end through public health measures and science..

And here’s how we can speed that process along. Wear Your Face Mask.

This is how we will get out of this first wave of the pandemic, Fauci said on Friday.

Physical distancing is the most important.

Shipra Das

