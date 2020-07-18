Home Corona Dr Fauci Recently Cautioned That The Coronavirus Could Rival The Spanish Flu
Dr Fauci recently cautioned that the coronavirus could rival the Spanish Flu if individuals continue to disregard necessary security measures like social distancing and mask-wearing.

The Spanish Flu killed an estimated 50 million people in the early 1900s.

The number of new coronavirus instances is increasing rapidly all across the United States.
Dr Anthony Fauci recently said that the coronavirus could equal the devastation caused by the Spanish Flu. This pandemic killed tens of thousands of millions of men and women in the early 1900s.

 

 

“If you look at the size of the 1918 outbreak at which anywhere from 50 to 75 to 100 million people worldwide died,” Fauci said earlier this week,” which was the mother of most pandemics and genuinely historic. I hope we don’t even approach that with [COVID-19], but it does have the makings of, the possibility of approaching that in severity.”

 

Fauci clarified:

 

This is a pandemic of historic proportions. I think we can’t deny that truth. It’s something.

 

 

This was influenza, and this is a coronavirus, that permanently thrust itself. It had two characteristics which areas I say the thing which produces it, the perfect storm’ And that has an effective, capable and extraordinarily method of spreading from human to human. However, that is a virus that jumps species. With a considerable degree of mortality and morbidity, simultaneously.

 

Quickly and though some might attempt to dismiss the opinions of Fauci as fear-mongering, the condition of the pandemic in the United States suggests that Fauci’s dire warning is well-founded.

 

The grim truth is that the number of new coronavirus instances is currently surging across several U.S. states. And the rate of coronavirus cases is not just rising, and it is accelerating. By way of example, On the weekend, Florida reported nearly 15,300 new coronavirus instances. To put that figure into context, that’s cases in a single day since the pandemic began than any other state has reported.(Fauci )

 

 

Some have tried to downplay the severity of the coronavirus cases by arguing that the passing rate n’t rose alongside it. And while that appeared to be the case for some time, states like Florida see an uptick in coronavirus-related deaths. This week Florida reported 156 coronavirus deaths a figure which eclipsed the previous high of 132 deaths, within a 24-hour interval.

 

Florida’s neighbour to the north — Georgia — is seemingly moving backwards in its fight against COVID-19. Georgia governor Brian Kemp banned cities from requiring taxpayers to wear masks in public places, this week. Instead, Kemp said that costumes are”strongly encouraged” but should not be mandated. Georgia has seen a massive increase in coronavirus instances.

A shred of information, amid the bad, is that early trials of a coronavirus vaccine from Moderna have been extremely promising.

