Dr. Fauci doesn’t believe life in the U.S. will go back to normal until sometime in 2021, in the absolute earliest.

Fauci also stated that the U.S. would not respond to a pre-coronavirus way of life until most Americans receive a vaccine.

With COVID-19 still spreading rapidly across many nations, a group of doctors recently penned a letter urging lawmakers to institute a next shutdown.

The frightening thing about the coronavirus pandemic, aside from the fact that it is still spreading quickly across dozens of states, is that the situation may worsen once autumn rolls around.

When the weather cools and flu season kicks into high gear.

doctors believe that a spike in new coronavirus instances is likely.

At precisely the exact same time, the odds of researchers coming up with an effective coronavirus vaccine before the end of the year is looking slim.

While early clinical trials requiring possible coronavirus vaccine candidates have been promising.

it is beginning to seem like we won’t’ have a vaccine ready to go until ancient 2021 at the very first.

Consequently, Dr. Anthony Fauci lately said that life at the U.S. would not return to normal until next year, even at a win-win situation.

“The timetable you indicated of becoming into 2021, nicely in the year.

” Fauci told CBS News,”then I can think using a successful vaccine.

if we could vaccinate the overwhelming majority of the populace — we could begin talking about real normality again. Nonetheless, it will be a slow procedure.”

With work on a coronavirus vaccine continuing.

the encouraging news is that there is an unprecedented and concerted effort amongst researchers to develop a vaccine for a single virus.

Touching on this point, Dr. Francis Collins of the National Institutes of Health recently said:

I have never seen anything come together this way, as we’ve tried to do and so are now doing to create vaccines.

And the government, by providing additional resources.

has also made it possible currently to plan the manufacturing of vaccine doses before.

you know whether the vaccine is going to get the job done.

Though work on a coronavirus vaccine was promising thus far, a successful vaccine is by no means a promise.

researchers cannot develop a vaccine

In a worst-case situation where researchers cannot develop a vaccine.

Fauci said that the coronavirus may end up rivaling the Spanish Flu in terms of severity.

“If you examine the magnitude of the 1918 pandemic were anywhere from 50 to 75 to 100 million people internationally died.

” Fauci said,”that was the mother of pandemics and truly historical.

I really hope we don’t even approach that using [COVID-19].

but it will not have the makings of approaching that in seriousness.”