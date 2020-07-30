Home Corona Dr. Anthony Fauci has been one of the highest-profile voices of authority
Dr. Anthony Fauci has been one of the highest-profile voices of authority

By- Nitu Jha
White House health adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci has been one of the highest-profile voices of authority urging all Americans to wear a mask when they venture outdoors.

face coverings being regarded as one of the only resources.

we must suppress the spread of the coronavirus.

But he doesn’t necessarily think you need to stop there.

If it’s possible, Dr. Fauci says we should also wear eye caps like googles or glasses.

They are the kind of thing that only some health care workers are invited to wear.

However, Fauci thinks there”might” come a time when that recommendation is widened.

This far to the coronavirus pandemic.

everyone knows by now — if you agree with this guidance.

It’s simple enough and rather than any nationwide mask mandate… well, we’ve got one anyhow.

Most every merchant you can think about.

together with restaurants, air carriers.

and much more now requires their guests and customers to put on face masks at all times. Still.

we probably don’t need to remind anyone that this recommended practice hasn’t been met with worldwide acceptance throughout the pandemic.

Irrationally virulent anti-face maskers maintain heading viral for their refusal to wear face coverings.

Along these same lines, within the last few weeks or so.

Delta Airlines has put over 100 people on a type of internal no-fly list above their refusal to follow directions in the plane cabin to put on a face mask

Thus, we’re barely sufficient as a country right now in regards to wearing face masks.

to keep ourselves from spraying on the virus everywhere we go.

and in the personal space of individuals we come into contact with.

However, White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauc.

When he had his way, all people would be sporting something else, also, along with our face masks.

once we depart our houses.Dr. Fauci, who is also the manager of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said during an Instagram live conversation on Wednesday evening,”If you have an eye shield, you ought to use it.

” This is something which’s not currently included, mind you, in the guidance.

we have from organizations like the CDC.

The CDC, by way of example, only says health care workers should add this extra layer of protection”in regions with moderate to substantial community transmission”

This came up throughout Fauci’s conversation with Jennifer Ashton, chief medical correspondent for ABC News and Good Morning America.

She asked him, at one stage, whether he believed eye coverings of some type, like goggles, could eventually become part of formal recommendations, also.

They”might,” Fauci conceded,”if you want perfect protection of these mucosal surfaces” Eye coverings are”not recommended,” he continued.

“but in the event that you really want to be complete.

then you should probably use it” This really calls to mind a number of our earlier coronavirus coverage.

including some findings demonstrating that coronavirus can live at the eye for several days.

Still — yeah, maybe not too excited to see the struggle that could ensue if eye coverings become part of the equation, as a match to face masks.

Nitu Jha

