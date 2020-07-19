Dorohedoro Season 2: Release Date, Cast And All Details Here

- Advertisement -

Dorohedoro is a Japanese web television series adapted from a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Q Hayashida. This TV series has been written by Hiroshi Seko and directed by Yukihiro Hayashi.

The show has gained quite a lot of following since the time it was released. The show was released on Netflix worldwide. The production studio for the show is none other than the famous MAPPA.

Season 1 of the show aired earlier this year, on January 12, 2020, to March 29, 2020, in Japan over the TV channel Tokyo MX. Dorohedoro season 1 consisted of 12 episodes in total. It was aired worldwide by Netflix in late May 2020.

Dorohedoro season 2 release date.

Dorohedoro has been quite successful in Japan and across the globe as well. People have been expecting the renewal of the show for season 2. However, no such information has provided yet. The show has not been renewed again. The delay might be caused due to the worldwide pandemic COVID-19 spreading across the globe.

There is no shortage of plot for the TV series since a total of 8 chapters have been used till now in season 1 out of total published 23 volumes. So, there is quite a high possibility that the show will be renewed for not only season two but season 3 as well. According to some sources, we can expect season 2 of the show to be aired in japan anytime near January 2021.

Keeping in mind the interest of the fans, a special OVA has also been released on June 17, 2020, consisting of 6 episodes.

