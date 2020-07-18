Dorohedoro Season 2: Expected Release Date, Every Details We Know So Far

- Advertisement -

Dorohedoro from Mappa Studios is the latest addition to Netflix’s small but impressive anime collection which includes Castlevania, Devilman Crybaby, Scissor Seven. The anime was announced back in Anime Expo 2019, the first season was premiered in May 2020. This Netflix Original anime web series was an instant hit known for its a violent world and gritty humor. An official announcement was made that few special episodes will be released on 17 June 2020.

A serialized manga adaptation by Asano was announced later.

Dorohedoro Season 2 plot and cast details

In a post-apocalyptic world there are to separate dimensions; the Hole, a dismal cityscape where humans reside; and the Sorcerers’ world, home of sorcerers. Sorcerers, originated from an ancient devil often visit the Hole in search of lab rats for their magic. They practice their magic on human victims, leading to huge numbers of disfigured survivors.

This anime revolves around a man named Caiman who becomes a victim of a sorcerer’s magic. The magic of a sorcerer left him with a reptile’s head and no memory of his former life. He has no memory of his past. Caiman and his friend Nikaido must survive in this violent world and try to recover his memories and survive in a strange and violent world.

The first Season of the Dorohedoro was dubbed in English upon its release on Netflix. You can stream it either dubbed or in original Japanese audio with subtitles. Therefore it’s expected that Dorohedoro Season 2 will be dubbed in English upon its release. The original Japanese voice cast for the Season will likely provide the voice over in Season 2.

Dorohedoro Season 2 expected release date

It was announced that 7 OVA special episodes will be released on 17 June 2020. We don’t have any updates over these episodes.

It was announced that 7 OVA special episodes will be released on 17 June 2020. We don't have any updates over these episodes.

Netflix has not made any announcement about Season 2. Chances of getting renewed for a Season 2 are high. It won't be really hard for the creators to renew such a successful fascinating anime TV series.