Doom Patrol Season 2: Release Date, Cast And All The Recant Update

By- Aryan Singh
Doom Patrol is an American web TV series created for DC Universe. Doom Patrol is based on the DC Comics superhero team of the same name by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney and Bruno Premiani. This TV series has been developed by Jeremy Carver and distributed by Warner Bros. Television.

The production companies for the show are Berlanti Productions, Jeremy Carver Productions, DC Entertainment, and Warner Bros. Television. The first season of the show aired in February 2019. After its initial success, the show was renewed for a second season in July 2019.

The show makers have till now received positive reviews from both audience and critics. Season 1 had 15 episodes in total.

Doom Patrol Season 2 release date

Doom Patrol from DC Universe has been released. The show is premiering on DC Universe and HBO Max. First 3 episodes of Season 2 have been broadcasted on the mentioned channels on June 25, 2020. The fourth episode has also aired on the channels on July 2, 2020. The fifth episode is set to premiere on July 9, 2020. Don’t miss out!
Season 2 of Doom Patrol will have 9 episodes in total. The initial response of the audience has been positive.

Doom Patrol season 2 cast

The cast for season 2 is written below.

John Getz as Paul Trainor, Karen Obliom as Roni Evers, Brandon Perea as Doctor Tyme, Roger Floyd as Red Jack, Tracey Bonner as Torture, Michael Tourek as Kiss, and many other artists was a part of the show.

Aryan Singh

