DoNotPay, an incredible service will help you get the refunds you need during coronavirus

DoNotPay is a consumer services platform since 2015 and has evolved during the coronavirus pandemic into a service that helps consumers on several fronts.

The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc across a broad spectrum of businesses and industries as coronavirus cases have surged.

In fact, one such entity is thriving at the moment by helping people deal with all the financial challenges that are coming at them

That entity is DoNotPay, famous for being the company beyond the chatbot known as “the world’s first robot lawyer.”

Based in San Francisco, DoNotPay founded in 2015, has evolved into a consumer platform to help people sue robocallers, get help with refunds and bills, cancel subscriptions, etc. Also Read: Coronavirus Vaccine: Dr. Anthony Fauci Said That He's"Cautiously Optimistic" About The Coronavirus Vaccine In the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, the platform launched a new service that works on users’ behalf to negotiate waivers and delays of payment with credit card companies, public utilities, landlords, and the like. Also Read: Is there any side-effect of Oxford's Covid vaccine? Founder and CEO, Josh Browder told this week that overall requests for the platform’s services are up 50% month-on-month, and certain categories are growing even faster. People have been desperate to get refunds from airlines; gyms have been shutting down and people are wanting to cancel. The company’s roadmap at the moment includes hiring more engineers, who will be “churning” out a regular spate of new legal bots that can help consumers in a number of different areas. Also Read: All shoppers require to wear face masks-Walmart It can also be used to identify bills, like your monthly utility bill that are eligible for a waiver or extension. It is just a bunch of rules at the end of the day — (DoNotPay) goes down a decision tree to match you to a legal defense.