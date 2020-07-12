Dollface Season 2: Release date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And All Latest Information

- Advertisement -

Dollface, season 2 was commissioned. But when will the new series be released on Hulu?

Dollface won fans over with its humour and stellar cast when it aired in 2019. The series was verified for a yield, here is everything fans date, trailer and storyline of Dollface period two.

When Is Dollface Season 2 Released On Hulu?

The Kat Dennings-led Hulu humour drama Dollface secured many fans when it was first released back in November 2019 on the streaming platform.

So audiences will be pleased to know it was renewed for a second year in January 2020.

The renewal for the series came based on TV Line.

The series was expected to return following the first in November 2020 for fans to enjoy.

The delays in production and filming caused by have delayed the release of the series.

The estimates of the series mean it is thought it will actually emerge in 2021.

When Hulu reveals to fans once Dollface season two is set to land on the platform, will keep you updated.

Fans in the united kingdom will also likely wait longer since the first season hasn’t yet been awarded launch date or a UK broadcaster.

Who Is In The Cast Of Dollface Season 2?

Maybe not all of the returning cast are confirmed for the series, but it’s anticipated lots of the stars will be back.

Including Kat Dennings as Jules Wiley, that must piece her life back together in a manner when her boyfriend dumps her.

Other returning cast members are expected to comprise Brenda Song as Madison Maxwell, a PR expert and Jules’ best friend from college and Esther Povitsky as Izzy Levine, who is one of Jules’ co-workers.

You celebrity Shay Mitchell is also hoped to reunite as Stella Cole, who Jules understands from her college days.

Other potential include Connor Hines, Beth Grant, Brianne Howey and Vella Lovell.

What Will Happen In Dollface Season 2?

There have been no official plot details for Dollface season two released yet ahead of it airing on Hulu.

But it is likely to pick up with the group of four friends as they face more trials and tribulations.

Fans will recall how season one finished with the group travelling to Mexico for Ramona’s (Shelley Hennig) wedding.

After Colin (Goran Visnjic) and Celeste (Malin Åkerman) showed up, Jules (Kat Dennings) grabbed the mike and declared Colin was a cheater.

The series ended the group of women jumping in a car and heading back to Los Angeles.

Is There A Trailer For Dollface Season 2?

As filming is still yet to finish, no, there’s absolutely no trailer yet for the collection of Dollface.

Fans will be able to have a glimpse of a new series a couple of months before it airs.

Hulu will release a teaser near the end of ancient 2021 or 2020.

Whenever there is a trailer released , I will update this Report.