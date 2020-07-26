Dollface Season 2: Official Release Date, Cast And Everything You Know So far

- Advertisement -

Dollface is an American comedy web television series that has been created especially for the streaming platform Hulu. This web television series has been created by Jordan Weiss and produced by Melanie J. Elin and Michael Gray.

Dollface has been loved by the viewers since the first time it was released on Hulu. This comedy web series has gained quite a lot of popularity amongst the fans in a very short span of time. Dollface season 1 was released on the streaming platform Hulu on November 15, 2019. The show ran for a total of 10 episodes and was considered an early success.

Dollface has been in the talks for its comedy nature and its storyline. People can really relate to the story of the series. This success and positive reviews from the critics made the show popular amongst people. So it has been renewed for a second season.

Dollface season 2 release date.

As mentioned above, the show has been renewed for a second season. The news regarding the renewal for season 2 of the series came in January 2020. However, the production for the same may be affected badly due to the pandemic going on across the globe. So, the release date for season 2 of Dollface has not been announced yet. Fans will have to wait sometime in order to see the comedy series on the platform.

Dollface season 1 cast.

The cast for season 2 of the show has not been announced yet. However, we expect the majority of the cast from season 1 to be back in season 2 as well.

Kat Dennings as Jules Wiley, Brenda Song as Madison Maxwell, Shay Mitchell as Stella Cole, Esther Povitsky as Izzy Levine, Beth Grant as Cat Lady and many other well-known faces have been a part of Dollface in season 1.

Till then, stay safe and stay updated with us.