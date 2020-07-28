Home Corona Doctors Are Finding That Some Coronavirus Patients Start to Experience Hair Loss
Doctors Are Finding That Some Coronavirus Patients Start to Experience Hair Loss

By- Sankalp
Doctors are finding that some coronavirus patients start to experience hair loss weeks following their first diagnosis.

Some doctors speculate that hair loss could be the result of coronavirus-related stress instead of being caused by the virus.

 

The last few months have been gradually but surely expanded over by the list of symptoms. This, naturally, should not come as much of a surprise given how new the coronavirus would be to both researchers and professionals. While our understanding of symptoms appeared to draw strict parallels, we now know that COVID-19 can manifest in several ways. Back in April, for example, doctors began to notice that a loss of taste and odor was often connected with a definite COVID-19 diagnosis.

And just a week, doctors began noticing that younger adults that test positive for the coronavirus tend to exhibit symptoms like migraine headaches more over the age of 34. Another unusual COVID-19 trait that many have undergone involves unexpected hair loss. From what we’ve gathered thus far, the hair loss begins to become noticeable after the diagnosis.

 

The link between hair loss and COVID is just beginning to be noted and recognized in research. Sara Hogan, MD, a health sciences educator at UCLA in the David Geffen School of Medicine, claims that this deadline makes sense as hair loss frequently occurs 3 to 5 weeks following a stressful illness or experience.

At this point, it remains unclear if hair loss is the consequence of the stress associated with a definite diagnosis or the result of the virus wreaking havoc across every area of the body. Recall the coronavirus, while classified primarily as a respiratory illness, has been proven to attack individual organs in some cases. To put it differently, doctors are trying to work out a few of the longterm effects of a coronavirus disease. All that said, doctors who’ve observed patients using coronavirus-related hair loss believe the hair might well grow back after anxiety factors are addressed.

 

Since Dr. Dan Negoianu observed a few weeks ago, “Even now, we are still quite early in understanding this disorder.” COVID-19 symptoms’ existing list as laid out by the CDC comprises the following:

Fever or chills
Cough
Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
Infection
Muscle or body aches
Headache
New loss of flavor or odor
Sore throat
Congestion or runny nose
Nausea or vomiting
Diarrhea

 

Meanwhile, a recent CDC report found that symptoms are experienced by one-third of patients who contract the coronavirus nevertheless, months and weeks. In such cases, patients are not able to go back to their baseline level of wellbeing.

