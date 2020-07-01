Doctor Strange 2: Release Date, Cast, Villain And All The Upcoming News

- Advertisement -

The sequel was originally set for release on May 7, 2021, before being pushed back to November 5, 2021 due to Black Widow’s delay.

But, we’ll have to wait a bit more for Doctor Strange to return since the film was pushed into March 25, 2022 later Spider-Man 3 was shifted to November 2021.

Cumberbatch’s co-star Benedict Wong had previously said that he believes the film will begin filming in 2020 and, according to Variety, the plan was to start production in May 2020.

This was temporarily thrown into limbo, not merely since director Scott Derrickson left the sequel over”creative differences” but the overall state of the world.

However, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness pre-production is set to remain on schedule, and the film is still aiming to start filming in June (via Variety).

Derrickson remains on board as an executive producer, and he wrote on Twitter: “Marvel and I have mutually agreed to part ways on Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness due to creative differences. I’m thankful for our collaboration and will remain on as EP.”

He’d shared his frustration in scheduled release dates, Calling them the”enemy of art.” We do not know if this was directly targeted at the sequel or an overall point, but it is going to be read in a different light definitely.

But worry not, OG Spider-Man director Sam Raimi is taking over from Derrickson (that gives his approval!) To direct Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In actuality, Raimi affirmed his new post as manager before Marvel formally confirmed it.

Who’s in the cast of Doctor Strange 2?

Besides the return of Benedict Cumberbatch because of the titular Unusual, the big news in Comic-Con 2019 is that Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlett Witch will feature in the movie, although how remains a mystery. Feige suggested the upcoming Disney+ TV series WandaVision, which will center around her character, will direct her to darken Strange’s door.

In February 2020, Variety reported that Rachel McAdams (who plays Christine Palmer/Night Nurse) wouldn’t be coming back for the sequel.

Benedict Wong (Wong), on the other hand, is set to feature.

Who is the villain in Doctor Strange 2?

At this point, we’re not sure. But the end of this Doctor Strange set up Mordo as the main antagonist for future movies. A post-credit scene saw the Master of the Mystic Arts turn on Strange for meddling with law, asserting the Earth had”a lot of sorcerers.”

But, there might be a brand new baddie on the cube: Nightmare. Ruler Of the”Fantasy Dimension,” the supervillain has the power to suck psychic energies from the subconscious minds of terrorists that are flying.

“I really like the character of Nightmare and the concept that the Nightmare Realm is a dimension,” Derrickson told IGN when questioned on which villain he would want to bring into the Marvel Cinematic Universe until he had stepped aside.

“We decided not [to utilize Nightmare in the first Doctor Strange film]. That’s a bit of a complex notion to attempt and introduce everything we do introduce and introduce the idea of nightmares themselves as being a dimension. I hope somewhere down the line we do get to explore that because I think that’s a super cool concept.”