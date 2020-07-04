Home Hollywood Doctor Strange 2: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and...
Doctor Strange 2: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything you want to know

By- Simran Jaiswal
In 2016, a superhero film “Doctor Strange” released and became a huge commercial hit. Produced by Marvel Studios, this film is based on the Marvel Comic Character of the same name.

This film was a huge commercial success and was well-received by the critics as well. It earned over $677 million worldwide and was nominated for various prestigious awards, including Academy Awards and many others. Director Scott Derrickson also received appreciation for his spectacular work.

In July 2019, a sequel to “Doctor Strange” was announced. It was called “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” It was scheduled to release on May 7, 2021 but then postponed to a new date. So let’s see when this sequel is scheduled to release and other essential details of this upcoming sequel as fans are quite eager to know about it.

Release date of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

 The sequel was scheduled to release on May 7, 2021. But due to delay in the release of Black Widow, the release date was postponed to November 5, 2021. But unfortunately, it is further postponed. Finally, it is set to release on March 25, 2022.

It was reported that production work would commence in May 2020. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the filming is likely to start in June.

Derrickson will not direct this film but will serve as an executive producer of this film.

Expected plot of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

Derrickson revealed that there would be elements of horror in the sequel, but the humor will also be preserved in it. The synopsis of this film suggests that the main plot of this sequel will revolve around the research of Dr. Strange on Time Stone. This time, a friend of Dr. Strange will turn into his enemy. Since Derrickson will not be directing the upcoming film and Sam Raimi has taken his place, there may be some changes in the expected plot.

Cast of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

The cast of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is likely to include the following talented artists. They are:-

  • Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange
  • Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baran Mordo.
  • Elizabeth Oslen as Wanda Maximoff
  • Benedict Wong as Wong

Along with these actors, other new actors are also likely to join the cast.

