Do You Want a Siren Season 4 Renewal To Happen?

By- Badshah Dhiraj
It has been a little while now since the Siren season 3 finale aired on Freeform… so what’s the holdup when it comes to a season 4 renewal? Is that something which?

Well, the situation is complex… as it often is. Ideally, we like to find information on renewal within a few weeks of airing, at the latest. Yet, that doesn’t always happen… and we could see things being delayed even further when you consider where we’re in the moment as a nation. The current health catastrophe is currently making negotiations more tricky because there’s SO much doubt. We’re unsure that Freeform is at all that much of a rush, mostly because it is not like they have a motive. Filming won’t start for months in the earliest so that they might as well take some time.

The fact that there’s no decision declared as of yet shows that the system is, at least, actively considering the show’s future. They have had time to do so and with all the information cycle these days if they wanted to cancel it, they might have attempted to bury the bad news someplace. Networks do that. It hasn’t happened.

Meanwhile, the Freeform is however promoting the series on social media – they’ve done so twice over the past couple of days, urging people to watch the season on Hulu. Encouraging viewership is a positive sign since Hulu amounts might help guarantee a renewal. However, it will not guarantee anything.

We like to believe that there are reasons to be optimistic over a renewal when you think about all of the factors. Are there grounds for concern? Sure, with the biggest one being only that Freeform has a horrible habit of cancelling shows far too soon. We don’t want to see Siren turn into the next Shadowhunters and proceed far too soon. We need it to receive a proper ending eventually, and one that does not feel in a couple of episodes.

Be sure to let us understand some of the ideas and hopes below! Once you do that, don’t forget to stick around to find some news.

Lost In Space Season 3: Release Date, Cast And We Expect To See Some New Faces
Black Summer Season 2: Netflix Release Date, Cast And All The Major Update
