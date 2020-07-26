Disney’s streaming Head is now New chief for TikTok

- Advertisement -

Disney’s head of streaming Kevin Mayer has quit the company and will be joining TikTok as its CEO from next month and also become COO at TikTok’s parent company ByteDance. Mayer has been instrumental in the launch of Disney+ platform, which now caters to over 50 million users globally. China is the second leading country for installs, accumulating 196.6 million to date. And US rounds out the top three countries for downloads with 165 million installs or 8.2 percent.

And more importantly, Mayer will be responsible for building global operations for ByteDance as well. “He will be charged with driving the global development of ByteDance. Also overseeing corporate functions including corporate development, sales, marketing, public affairs, security, moderation, and legal.”

Disney’s loss is TikTok’s gain.

Mayer was tipped to get the top job at Disney for his role in the growth and development of the brand, including acquisitions. However, Disney decided to appoint Bob Chapek as the new CEO back in February.

Joining TikTok and building its global branding will be his latest challenge, and he seems excited about what the future holds for the company. “Like everyone else, I’ve been impressed by watching the company build something incredibly rare in TikTok. And I’m excited to help lead the next phase of ByteDance’s journey.”

TikTok’s popularity has been captured in markets like China and India. Now ByteDance will rely on Mayer to grow in countries like the US, UK, and other parts of Europe.

