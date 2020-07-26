Home Entertainment Disney’s streaming Head is now New chief for TikTok
EntertainmentFeaturedTop Stories

Disney’s streaming Head is now New chief for TikTok

By- Pooja Das
- Advertisement -

Disney’s head of streaming Kevin Mayer has quit the company and will be joining TikTok as its CEO from next month and also become COO at TikTok’s parent company ByteDance. Mayer has been instrumental in the launch of Disney+ platform, which now caters to over 50 million users globally. China is the second leading country for installs, accumulating 196.6 million to date. And US rounds out the top three countries for downloads with 165 million installs or 8.2 percent.

And more importantly, Mayer will be responsible for building global operations for ByteDance as well. “He will be charged with driving the global development of ByteDance. Also overseeing corporate functions including corporate development, sales, marketing, public affairs, security, moderation, and legal.”

Also Read:   Cairns Aquarium: Humans Are being started to Miss By Aquarium Fish

Disney’s loss is TikTok’s gain.

Mayer was tipped to get the top job at Disney for his role in the growth and development of the brand, including acquisitions. However, Disney decided to appoint Bob Chapek as the new CEO back in February.

Also Read:   Unorthodox: The Hit Netflix Show, Plot, Cast, Trailer and Here's Everything You Need to Know

Joining TikTok and building its global branding will be his latest challenge, and he seems excited about what the future holds for the company. “Like everyone else, I’ve been impressed by watching the company build something incredibly rare in TikTok. And I’m excited to help lead the next phase of ByteDance’s journey.”

TikTok’s popularity has been captured in markets like China and India. Now ByteDance will rely on Mayer to grow in countries like the US, UK, and other parts of Europe.

Also Read:   Disenchantment Season 3 - Release date on Netflix, Trailer, Cast, Plot, and every other thing

 

https://www.google.com/imgres?imgurl=https%3A%2F%2Fwhatsondisneyplus.com%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2F2020%2F05%2F0B76226D-1BD4-482B-906D-7AA4604A4362-1024×576.jpeg&imgrefurl=https%3A%2F%2Fwhatsondisneyplus.com%2Fdisney-head-kevin-mayer-to-become-tik-tok-ceo%2F&tbnid=B_IyuPVFjbdMuM&vet=12ahUKEwjvjpCavOvqAhWSCisKHZt-D6EQMygXegUIARDPAQ..i&docid=DbRW0PWOCcamLM&w=1024&h=576&q=Disney%E2%80%99s%20streaming%20Head%20is%20now%20New%20chief%20for%20TikTok&ved=2ahUKEwjvjpCavOvqAhWSCisKHZt-D6EQMygXegUIARDPAQ

- Advertisement -
Pooja Das

Must Read

Disney’s streaming Head is now New chief for TikTok

Entertainment Pooja Das -
Disney’s head of streaming Kevin Mayer has quit the company and will be joining TikTok as its CEO from next month and also become...
Read more

Google Android Lockbox-tool essentially to “spy” on non-Google app activity on Android phones

Technology Ritu Verma -
Google Android Lockbox is supposedly a tool that Google uses to essentially “spy” on non-Google app activity on Android phones. Facebook paid $19 billion on...
Read more

Vikings Season 7: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
Vikings Season 7 Vikings season 7 is a historical drama TV series deriving its inventiveness in the tales of Norsemen of ancient medieval Scandinavia. The...
Read more

The Orville Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Updates !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
The Orville is coming back for its third season. Star Trek and the starship inspire the show. Seth MacFarlane, who's also a part of...
Read more

Bachelor In Paradise Season 7 Release Date And Casting Update

Entertainment Anish Yadav -
Love is the most amazing feeling in this world. 1 thing that's obtained for that and free stays till the last breath is love....
Read more

Spinning Out Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Latest Update !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
Release in 2020 21, If we are talking about one.
Also Read:   NOS4A2 Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Latest News
The series is named Spinning Out, and also of producing this show, the credit goes...
Read more

coronavirus transmission rate can be reduced with three actions

Corona Nitu Jha -
He coronavirus transmission rate can be reduced with three actions: regular hand hygiene, social distancing, and face masks. The virus can spread via the atmosphere;...
Read more

Pirates Of The Caribbean 6 Release Date And What Is Storyline?And Much More.

Entertainment Vinay yadav -
Pirates of the Caribbean are among the most intriguing movies of our youth. The show has been revived for its edition and was split...
Read more

PS5 And Xbox Series X Games Costs Less Than Thought

Gaming Sweety Singh -
At least one studio has announced that it will charge $70 for the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of its games, but...
Read more

DC Titan Season 3: Release date, Cast, Plot, And Everything You Need To Know !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
DC Universe has announced that it has renewed the Dark and Gritty superhero series.
Also Read:   The Witcher Season 2 Release Date, Who Is In Cast? Plot, Trailer And What Can We Expect About Storyline?
The series is created by Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, and Greg...
Read more
© World Top Trend