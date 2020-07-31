Home Movies Disney's Frozen II: Journey to find the origin of curse or blessing!
Disney’s Frozen II: Journey to find the origin of curse or blessing!

By- Akanksha
If you are a Disney and animation lover and if not then also, you definitely must have heard about Elsa and her magical power.

Elsa is cursed with superhuman powers over snow and water and ice, which makes her different and isolated

It is Sequel of Frozen which was premiered in the year 2013.

Holding the record of the highest worldwide opening of an animated film, Frozen II premiered on November 7, 2019, at the Dolby Theater.

The film’s release by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures in the United States on November 22, 2019.

Immensely appreciated Sequel received many awards and nomination making it the third-best movie of 2019.

The animation and graphic caught the eye of the audience as well as those who are professionals.

Plot

The journey beyond the kingdom, a journey to find the origin of power and saving their kingdom after a mysterious voice calls out to Elsa.

It is Set three years after the events of the first film.

The curiosity of the film and the fact that what happens with Elsa, Anna, Kristoff and Olaf after a long six-year.

The plot of the second film is much more complex after the death of their parents.

The girls face a lot of problems, and eventually, all things lead to a connection of their past.

Overall, the movie was a big commercial hit and received mixed reviews mostly positive.

