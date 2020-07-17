Disney’s Frozen and Frozen 2 Blu-Rays On Sale And Purchase Now Some Time left

- Advertisement -

Frozen 2 taught us that some things never change. But, thankfully, Blu-ray prices do really change!

Disney fans can scoop up the Arendelle movies both at a price cut for a time should they act thanks to sale over at Amazon UK.

Frozen and its sequel’s 4K Blu-ray collections are on sale, together with the first movie reduced in cost from #24.95 down to #15.00! Together with the film, this 4K collection involves the Mickey Mouse brief Get a Horse, as well as a featurette along with Frozen, deleted scenes.

Frozen 2’s 4K collection has also been drastically reduced in price, from #24.95 to #18.00. This comes with a version of the film, deleted songs and scenes, a featurette on the dent and outtakes.

The deleted songs and featurette will give you more info about Sterling K Brown’s tune’Watch the Sky’, following his recent admission he was frustrated it didn’t make the final cut.

“Maybe in Frozen 3,” he advised Into the Unknown: Frozen 2. “You trust as supervisors, Jen, Lee, and Chris as Buck possess a general vision for what the story needs to be, and if it did not fit in the narrative they’re now telling you’re like, OK, it didn’t fit in the story.’

“But you mourn. You are like,’Oh, that was consistently fun.’ And then they come up with something else that is, really, fun”

Though Brown is awaiting Frozen 3, the sequel’s director of the story, Marc Smith, recently explained that Disney isn’t yet thinking about making another entry in the franchise.

“I believe Frozen 2 is still too close to everyone’s thoughts and thoughts, to think about what happens beyond. beyond that,” he explained.