Disney’s Frozen And Frozen 2 Blu-rays How To Buy And Sale Hurry Up Limited Time

Frozen II taught us some things never change… but, thankfully, Blu-ray costs do actually change!

In reality, Disney lovers can scoop up the Arendelle films at a significant price cut for an extremely brief time should they act quickly, thanks to sale over at Amazon UK.

Frozen and its sequel’s 4K Blu-ray sets are on sale, with the first movie reduced in cost from £24.95 down to £15.00! Together with the film, this 4K set includes the Mickey Mouse brief Get a Horse, as well as a featurette along with Frozen, deleted scenes.

Frozen 2’s 4K set has also been drastically reduced in cost, from £24.95 to £18.00. This Blu-ray also features a sing-along version of the movie, deleted scenes and songs, a featurette on the score and outtakes.

The deleted songs and musical featurette will provide you more info about Sterling K Brown’s song’Watch the Sky’, after his recent admission he was disappointed it did not make the last cut.

“Maybe in Frozen 3,” he told Into the Unknown: Frozen 2. “You trust [directors] Jen [Lee] and Chris [Buck] have a general vision for what the story needs to be, and when it didn’t fit in the story they’re now telling you are like, OK, it didn’t fit in the story.’

“But you mourn. You’re like,’Oh, that was fun.’ And then they come up with something else that’s, really, enjoyable .”

Though Brown is hoping for Frozen 3, the movie’s director of the story, Marc Smith, recently explained that Disney is not thinking about making yet another entry in the franchise.

“I think Frozen II remains too near everyone’s thoughts and ideas to, to think about what happens beyond… beyond that,” he explained.