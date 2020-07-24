Disney Delays Mulan Indefinitely, Avatar Sequels Pushed Back

- Advertisement -

Despite the fact that Mulan is in limbo for now, Disney’s 20th Century Studios subsidiary continues to be holding quite a few movies on monitor for theatrical launch — though we wouldn’t be stunned if a few of these shift as properly within the coming months. The final X-Males film produced earlier than the Disney/Fox merger — Josh Boone’s New Mutants — is tentatively set to finally show up on August 28 (two and a half years after its unique launch date), though we will’t see that sticking for very lengthy.

Graphic novel adaptation The Empty Man has moved from August 7 to December 4, whereas Kenneth Branagh’s Death on the Nile has been bumped in the interim from October 9 to October 23. The Final Duel from Ridley Scott will now open October 15, 2021, after being initially scheduled for a restricted launch this Christmas and a wider opening in January.

Likewise, 20th Century’s arthouse arm, Searchlight Photos, nonetheless has The Private Historical past of David Copperfield arriving in restricted theatrical launch subsequent month, though it’s jumped from August 14 to August 28, however Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch is now undated after initially being set for October 16. Searchlight’s Antlers, produced by Guillermo del Toro, will now open on February 19, 2021.

Marvel’s Black Widow is standing pat for now on its November 6 launchpad, whereas Kingsman prequel The King’s Man can also be sticking to its September 18 debut. Nevertheless, with a lot uncertainty relating to not simply movie show openings however manufacturing timelines because of the COVID-19 disaster, Disney has additionally pushed upcoming entries for 2 of its largest franchises, Avatar and Star Wars, again by a full yr.

Avatar 2 will now arrive on December 16, 2022 as an alternative of December 17, 2021, with Avatar 3 (December 22, 2023 to December 20, 2024), Avatar 4 (December 19, 2025 to December 18, 2026) and Avatar 5 (December 27, 2027 to December 22, 2028) all following swimsuit.