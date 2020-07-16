Home TV Series Netflix Disenchantment Season 3: Release Date, Cast And Catch The All New Updates
TV SeriesNetflix

Disenchantment Season 3: Release Date, Cast And Catch The All New Updates

By- Aryan Singh
- Advertisement -

Disenchantment is another American fantasy animated sitcom created for Netflix. The show has been created by Matt Groening. The production companies for the show are the ULULU Company and Rough Draft Studios.

Season 1 of the show was released on August 17, 2018. Whereas, Season 2 aired on Netflix on September 20, 2019. The initial reviews of the fans were positive. Each season consists of 10 episodes. Once season 1 of the show was aired, Netflix ordered another 20 episodes, confirming the release of Season 3 and Season 4 of the show.

Disenchantment Season 3 release date.

After the renewal of the show in August 2018, There have been rumors all over the internet regarding the release date of season 3 of the show. However, as of now, the release date of the show is yet to be announced. Season 3 of disenchantment is going to be released in 2020 itself.

Also Read:   Sex Education Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything

The delay in the announcement of the release date of the show can be caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic spreading all across the globe.

Also Read:   The Last O.G. Season 4: Netflix's Release Date Is The Show Canceled Or Renewed?

Disenchantment season 3 cast.

The show is known to star the best voices in America.
Abbi Jacobson as Princess Bean, Eric Andre as Luci, Nat Faxon as Elfo, John DiMaggio as King Zog, Tress MaCneile as Queen Oona, Matt Berry as Prince Merkimer, David Herman as The Herald, Maurice Lamarche as Oval, Lucy Montgomery as Bunty is all a part of the crew onboard.

For more information regarding the release date of the show, keep reading www.worldtoptrend.com for more updates related to the latest TV shows, upcoming movies, and much more.

Also Read:   GLOW Season 4 - Release date on Netflix, Trailer, Cast, Plot, and every other thing

Till then, stay safe stay connected.

- Advertisement -
Aryan Singh

Must Read

Disenchantment Season 3: Release Date, Cast And Catch The All New Updates

Netflix Aryan Singh -
Disenchantment is another American fantasy animated sitcom created for Netflix. The show has been created by Matt Groening. The production companies for the show...
Read more

Mirzapur Season 2 : Release Date Out! Cast Shared Their Dubbing Experience everything a fan needs to know.

Amazon Prime Vinay yadav -
Mirzapur Season 2 is on its advantage of Release. Amazon Prime has started dubbing for the pair of episodes. This show's cast members shared...
Read more

Fuller House Season 5: Release Date, Cast And Read Here All New Updates

Netflix Aryan Singh -
Fuller House is an American sitcom that is broadcasted as a Netflix original series. The show has been created by Jeff Franklin. The show...
Read more

Noragami Season 3: Release Date And Everything You Need To Know

TV Series Aryan Singh -
Noragami is another Japanese anime television series that has ruled the hearts of its fans. Since the time of its release, it is one...
Read more

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Details About Release Date, Host and Contestants!!!

Top Stories Suraj Pillai -
Bachelor in Paradise is one of the most-watched reality competition television series.The series acts as a spin-off of the shows The Bachelor and The...
Read more

Demon Slayer kimetsu No Yaiba Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And You Should Know

Top Stories Aryan Singh -
Demon Slayer kimetsu no yaiba is another Japanese manga series that has gained quite a following in a very short time.The series has been...
Read more

Fuller house season 5 Part 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything You Should Know !!!

Netflix Rekha yadav -
Fuller House may be coming to an end, but it doesn't indicate that the Netflix show will not go out with a bang. Season...
Read more

The Politician Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Details Here !!!

Netflix Rekha yadav -
If you're a big fan of films/series constituting real characters you could root for since their flaws look so familiar in the actual world,...
Read more

Riverdale Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need To Know

TV Series Shubhojeet Paul -
The American teen drama series Riverdale is ready for the fifth season in the row. It is inspired by the Archie Comics characters and...
Read more

Animal Kingdom Season 5: Release Dates And What’ll Go To Happen In The Next Season?

Netflix Anish Yadav -
Animal Kingdom, the family crime drama series based on the Australian film of the same title from 2014. Four seasons of this series have...
Read more
© World Top Trend