Discovery Of Witches Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Updates

The British fantasy romance drama show was successful with the release of its first part of the show Discovery of Witches. It is based on the trilogy called All Souls by Deborah Harkness. Produced by Bad Wolf and Sky Productions and premiered on Sky One, the series gained a lot of popularity and fan followers in just a short time. This leads the producers to give the green light for the making of the second and the third seasons in the row. Yes, you heard it right, after the second one, there is also going to be a third season in the series as it follows. And who knows, it may continue further from there. For the time being, let us know more about the second part of the series.

RELEASE DATE

After the release of the first season in 2018, Season 2 was confirmed to come out by 2020. But the ongoing pandemic has lead to a delay in the dates and currently there is no confirmation as to the release of the second season in the row.

CAST

Most of the cast of the previous season is expected to return for the second one. These include Teresa Palmer as Diana Bishop and Matthew Goode as Matthew Clairmont. Edward Bluemel, Malin Buska, Owen Teale, Valerie Pettiford, and Lindsey Duncan as Marcus Whitmore, Satu Järvinen, Peter Knox, Emily Mather, and Ysabeau de Clermont respectively.

Other than this Louise Brealey, Aiysha Hart, Alex Kingston, and Trevor Eve will be cast as Gillian Chamberlain, Miriam Shephard, Sarah Bishop, and Gerbert d’Aurillac.

PLOT

The series follows one of the most exciting and thrilling storylines. This shows Diana Bishop, a witch who leaves her supernatural lifestyle and decides it lives a normal life. She is followed by Matthew Clairmont, a charming vampire, who also seeks the same. However, they seem to protect a magical manuscript discovered by Diana.

As the series is assumed to follow the trilogy’s second book, Shadow of Night, the story is expected to set up in London of the Elizabethan Era. Season 2 is expected to be based mostly on the life of Diana and will also reveal more about Ashmole 782.

Fans seem to be eagerly waiting for the upcoming seasons and as of now the trailer is not yet released. Considering the current situation, it can be expected to delay further. Let us all hope for the best and the situation to get better.