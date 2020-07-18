Home TV Series Netflix Dirty Money Season 3: Know The Plot, Cast And Release Date Of...
Dirty Money Season 3: Know The Plot, Cast And Release Date Of The New Season..!!!

By- Sonal Sengupta
Dirty Money is a Netflix original tv series. The genres involved in the series are Documentary. The producers of the show are Adam Del Deo, Yon Motskin, Lisa Nishimura, Stacey Offman, Jason Spingarn-Koff, and Alex Gibney. The series has completed two seasons. Dirty money made its debut on January 26, 2018, as season 1 with 6 episodes. It was then renewed for a second season which aired on March 11, 2020, with 6 episodes. The running time of each episode is around 50–77 minutes. The series got a rating of 8.1/10 from IMDb and 100% from Rotten Tomatoes. It is now available on Netflix.

Dirty Money Season 3 Cast

The cast members from the previous seasons will be returning for the new season. Till now there has been no news about the fresh faces to be seen in the upcoming season but we expect to see few. The cast includes Adam Del Deo, Yon Motskin, Lisa Nishimura, Stacey Offman, Jason Spingarn-Koff, and Alex Gibney.

Dirty Money Season 3 Plot

The plot of season 3 will also explore more stories about corruption and fraud. Stay updated with us for the latest details about the plot of the new season.

Dirty Money Season 3 Release date

As we see the series made its debut on January 26, 2018. After a due wait now the series has been renewed for a second season. Till now there is so the announcement of the renewal and official release date of the third season. seeing the current situation of the world due to the coronavirus pandemic we may expect a delay in the release of the new season. As soon as the world situation boils down to normal the production and cast will be back on the sets and will resume filming. It is expected that season 3 of the show will be out in March 2021. Stay updated with us for more details about the series.

