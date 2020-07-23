Dirty Money Season 3 Details About The Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Much More!!!

- Advertisement -

Dirty Money is a Netflix original series. As of now, Dirty Money has only two seasons. Both the first two seasons of Dirty Money are available to stream on Netflix.

Dirty Money Season 1 and Season 2 contains six episodes each. Dirty Money Season 1 released on 26th January 2018 while Dirty Money Season 2 released on 11th March 2020. The length of each episode of Dirty Money ranges from 50 minutes to 77 minutes.

Both the seasons of Dirty Money has received highly positive reviews from critics as well as the audience. Dirty Money Season 1 and Season 2, both have a rating of 100% on rotten tomatoes. Dirty Money also has a rating of 8.1 on IMDB.

Dirty Money Season 3 Release Date:

The makers of Dirty Money have not yet renewed the series for a third season. There has been no official announcement related to the third season of Dirty Season 3. However, the makers have assured that they are open to make some more seasons of Dirty Money. Moreover, they also confirmed that the script for Dirty Money Season 3 is almost complete.

The second season of Dirty Money released after a gap of more than 2 years. Considering that, Dirty Money Season 3 is expected to release in the first half of 2022. Many rumors were going on that said that Dirty Money Season 3 will be releasing in 2021. The production and filming of most of the series and movies are paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dirty Money Season 3 Cast:

Almost every episode of Dirty Money Season 3 features different famous personalities. We have already witnessed many famous personalities in the first two seasons of Dirty Money. The makers have not yet revealed anything about the Dirty Money Season 3. We may get to see more stories about famous personalities in the third season too.

Dirty Money Season 3 Plot:

We will be getting to witness many more stories related to famous personalities, corruption, and much more in the third season of Dirty Money. Many interviews featuring many rich personalities can also be seen in the episodes of Dirty Money Season 3.