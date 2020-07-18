Home TV Series Netflix Dirty Money Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And All Details...
Dirty Money Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And All Details Here

By- Shubhojeet Paul
The series Dirty Money is a series cum documentary that is released on Netflix. It consists of six episodes, each being an hour long. Finally for the good news. After the success of the first season, the series is all ready to burst some more professions in money scandals. Yes, the second season of the series is out and is already winning the hearts of many individuals. Let us know more about the second season of the series.

RELEASE DATE

The first season of the series was released in 2018 and gained a lot of fan followers in a short time. The second season for the same has already been out on Netflix, this year on 11th March. Like season 1, it consists of 6 episodes. Fans can watch the same on Netflix.

PLOT

The series is based on real incidents and shows real-life interviews in the case of money scandals of some famous personalities. For instant, Season 1 showed Donald Trump, Hilary Clinton, Alberto Ayala, Stuart Johnson, Martin Shkreli, and several other famous faces.

Season 2 of the show also has a few more famous faces and is a surprise for the viewers as to who are they. Don’t just wait for the unwrapping, go and watch the show as it is already out.

TRAILER

The trailer of the second season was released just weeks before the release of the second season. The trailer, as well as the show, can be currently watched on Netflix.

