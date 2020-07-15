Home TV Series Netflix Dirty Money Season 2: Official Release Date, New Cast And All You...
TV SeriesNetflix

Dirty Money Season 2: Official Release Date, New Cast And All You Need To Know

By- Aryan Singh
- Advertisement -

Another amazing series by Netflix has been renewed! Dirty Money is another series that has gained quite a following amongst fans in a very short span of time. The series was released for the first time on Netflix on January 26, 2018.

Season 1 of the series consisted of 6 episodes, all one hour long. The producers of the show are Alex Gibney, Stacey Offman, Lisa Nishimura and many more. The production company for the show is Jigsaw Productions.

Release Date

As per the demands of fans of the show, Netflix premiered season 2 of the show on March 11, 2020. Season 2 of the show consists of 6 episodes as well. The show gives the audience a very personal view into the untold stories of major scandals, money laundering cases and corruption that took place in the past.

Also Read:   “Supernatural Season 15”: Will “Jared Padalecki” and “Jensen Ackles” return in the upcoming season? Click to know!
Also Read:   EVERYTHING ABOUT LEGALLY BLONDE 3 – RELEASE DATE, CAST, PLOT AND Information

This is a perfect series for people who love watching documentaries. Season 2 has explored the Wells Fargo banking scandal and Malaysia’s 1MDB corruption case.
Season 2 of the show has been given a rating of 7.4+ out of 10 on IMDb for every episode.

Cast

Rachel Aviv, Yesenia Guitron, Anwar bin Ibhrahim, Juan Ortega, Aaron Carr and many other artists were a part of season 2 of the show.

If you haven’t watched the show yet, this is the right time to do so during the pandemic. This show will take you into far deeper case studies you might have ever come across.

Till then, keep reading www.worldtoptrend.com for more updates on the latest TV shows, upcoming movies and much more.

Also Read:   Here's Is Everything You Need To Know About Legacies Season 2

Stay safe, stay updated.

- Advertisement -
Aryan Singh

Must Read

hocus pocus 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, storyline, And All Update !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
Hocus Pocus is an American comedy movie that has thrilled the crowd all around the planet. The movie creates a fantastic impression in audiences'...
Read more

Westworld season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Update !!!

HBO Rekha yadav -
Westworld is one of HBO's very successful and watched displays following Game Of Thrones for sure. No doubt in its name the series earned...
Read more

Sex Education season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Storyline, And Latest News !!!

Netflix Rekha yadav -
A Comedy Television series, A Teen play, produces a viewer of million. This online series succeeds critically in addition to the budget. Laurie Nunn...
Read more

Russian Doll season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Details !!!

Netflix Rekha yadav -
The success of Russian Doll's first season paved the way. Netflix revived Doll Season two back in June 2019. The mystery will be back...
Read more

“Russian Doll Season 2”: The dark comedy of Nadia will be back!! And All Update.

Netflix Vinay yadav -
Netflix's Russian Doll's Season consisted of eight episodes for Amy Poehler and Natasha Lyonne and Leslye Headland, the darkish comedy that was half-hour could...
Read more

The Order Season 2: Netflix Release Date, Expected Cast And Everything You Should To Know

Netflix Aryan Singh -
THE ORDER is a show created by Dennis Heaton and Shelley Erikson. The trailer for the release of the series was aired on February...
Read more

Transformer 7: Release Date, Plot, Cast And Everything

Movies Santosh Yadav -
The name of the film's sequence Transformers. It's attending to be transformers: the growth of this creature.'
Also Read:   “Supernatural Season 15”: Will “Jared Padalecki” and “Jensen Ackles” return in the upcoming season? Click to know!
Michael Bay crystal rectifier the first five parts...
Read more

Justice League 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Reason For The Delay

Movies Ajeet Kumar -
The Original Plan About the Justice League 2 Being announced in 2014 about Justice League two to follow Man of Steel, Batman Vs. Superman, Suicide...
Read more

Goblin Slayer Season 2: Check Out The Release Date, Plot And Everything You Need To Know

Entertainment Aryan Singh -
Goblin Slayer is another Japanese anime TV series which has been illustrated and adapted through a Japanese dark fantasy novel series. After the initial...
Read more

Deadpool 2 Almost Featured A Brand New Suit For Ryan Reynolds’

Movies Santosh Yadav -
Deadpool 2 nearly featured a brand new suit for Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson, but it got changed since the start of this franchise got"cold...
Read more
© World Top Trend