Dirty John is an American true crime anthology tv series. The series is directed by Alexandra Cunningham and the producer of the show is Melinda Whitaker, Christopher Goffard, Nan Bernstein Freed, and Jonathan Talbert. The show is based on Dirty John by Christopher GoffardThe series is starring a great number of talented actors including Connie Britton, Eric Bana, Juno Temple, Julia Garner, Amanda Peet, Christian Slater, Rachel Keller. The series has completed two seasons. Dirty John made its debut on November 25, 2018, as season 1 with 8 episodes. It was then renewed for a second season which aired on May 31, 2020, with 8 episodes. The series got a rating of 7.1/10 from IMDb and 79% from Rotten Tomatoes. It is now available on Netflix.

Dirty John season 2 Cast

The cast members from the previous seasons will be returning for the new season. Till now there has been no news about the fresh faces to be seen in the upcoming season but we expect to see few. The cast for season 3 may include Amanda Peet stars as Betty and Christian Slater as Dan.

Dirty John season 2 Plot

As the show hasn’t been renewed for a new season we request the audiences to watch Dirty John season 2. Stay updated with us for the latest details about the plot of the new season.

Dirty John season 2 Release date

As we see the series made its debut on November 25, 2018. After a due wait now the series has been renewed for a second season which was aired in May 2020. The show hasn’t been renewed for a third season yet. seeing the current situation of the world due to the coronavirus pandemic we may expect a delay in the release of the new season. Stay updated with us for more details about the series.