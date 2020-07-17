Dirty John Season 2 Episode 8 Netflix Release Date, Cast & All Updates

- Advertisement -

Dirty John is an American true crime anthology television series. The first season of the series made its debut entry into the television entertainment industry on November 25, 2018. The series has completed the second season of the series consisting of 16 episodes in total. The second season of the received an overwhelming response from the audience community. In this article, I’ll discuss Dirty John season 2 episode 8 Netflix release date, cast, and all you need to know.

The series is created by Alexandra Cunningham It follows the True crime, Anthology genre. The series is based on the podcast Dirty John by Christopher Goffard. Connie Britton, Eric Bana, Christopher Argentieri, Mark Herzog, Christopher Cowen, Jeffrey Reiner, Richard Suckle, Charles Roven, Alexandra Cunningham, Jessica Rhoades are the executive producers of the television web series. The production companies involved in producing the television web series are Atlas Entertainment, Los Angeles Times Studios, Pacesetter,

Nutmegger, Universal Cable Productions, Universal Content Productions.

When Is Dirty John season 2 Episode 8 Release Date?

Dirty John season 2 episode 8 is already released on July, 14,2020. Many might have already watched the television web series. It was earlier leaked that the eight episodes of the series might get delayed with a couple of weeks later released as announced by the development.

Those who are inserted in the series can enjoy the series through an online video streaming platform, Netflix. These are the information related to the release date and streaming details of the television web series.

Who Are The Cast Included in Dirty John?

The development has been updating the progress of the series through digital platforms to engage the audience towards the upcoming television web series. Ans expected most of the cast from the previous season of the series is retained in the second season of the series. We have gathered cast information from internet sources.

Following are the cast included in Dirty john

Connie Britton as Debra Newell,

Eric Bana as John Meehan,

Juno Temple as Veronica Newell,

Julia Garner as Terra Newell,

Jean Smart as Arlane Hart,

Keiko Agena as Nancy,

Jake Abel as Trey,

Kevin Zegers as Toby Sellers,

Jeff Perry as Michael O’NeilJulie Dretzin

Vanessa Martínez as Celia

Judy Reyes as Verga,

Joe Tippett as Bobby,

Sprague Grayden as Tonia Sells,

Lindsey Kraft as Ruth,

John Getz as Dwight,

Joelle Carter as Denise Meehan-Shepard,

Lily Donoghue as Tracy Broderick,

Missi Pyle as Karen Kintner,

Emily Bergl as Marie Stewart,

Holley Fain as Evelyn Crowley,

Lena Georgas as Janet Ravis,

Tiera Skovbyeas Young Betty Broderick,

Chris Mason as Young Dan Broderick,

Cameron Crovetti as Ryan Broderick,

Miles Emmons as Anthony Broderick,

Anna Jacoby-Heron as Jenny Broderick.