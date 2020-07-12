Dinner Mate TV Series: Official Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Know So Far

Home TV Series Dinner Mate TV Series: Official Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You...
Dinner Mate is a South Korean television series and is based on a 2013 webtoon by the name ‘Would You like to have Dinner Together?’ written by Park Si-In. The show has just started airing for the first time on MBC TV since May 25, 2020. This romantic television series has gained some popularity due to its subtle nature.

The show has been directed by Ko Jae-Hyun and written by Kim Joo and Lee Ju-Ha. The show airs every Monday and Tuesday and releases 2 episodes per day, a total of 4 episodes per week.

Till now, a total of 32 episodes have aired on the respective channel in South Korea. The production company of Dinner Mate is ‘Victory Content’.

Dinner Mate plot

This romantic story starts with 2 people meeting by coincidence and ends up eating dinner together. Later, both of them again bump into each other by coincidence and decide to become each other’s dinner mates, without each other’s knowledge. All they do is meet up for dinner and talk. As the story progresses, we see quite a few plot twists in the show.

Dinner Mate cast

Song Seung-Heon as Kim Hae-Kyung, Seo Ji-Hye as Woo Do-Hee, Lee Ji-Hoon as Jae Hyeok-Jeong, Son Na-Eun as Jin No-Eul, and many other artists are a part of the show.
If you are into Korean romantic TV shows, the show is made exactly for you.

