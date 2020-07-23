Dil Bechara: Last film of Sushant Singh Rajput

- Advertisement -

Late Sushant Singh Rajput’s last movie Dil Bechara is to launch in a few days, and fans are waiting to go through the magic of the brilliant actor in their screens.

While the movie was suppose to hit the big screens in May. It was postpone due to this COVID19 pandemic.

After the celebrity died by suicide on June 14, makers thought it would be a heartfelt tribute to him. To release the film on the OTT platform for his lovers to rejoice his existence once again.

Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, Sushant Singh Rajput’s film’s songs have dropped YouTube and ruling the charts.

Dil Bechara marks the acting debut of popular model Sanjana Sanghi. It is an official Hindi version of Hollywood movie The Fault In Our Stars, according to John Greene’s adult novel with the exact same name.

From the movie, Sanjana is playing the role of Kizie Basu, who is diagnosed with cancer. While Sushant plays Manny, a cancer survivor. The film was earlier named as Kizie and Manny.

Where and When To Watch

Dil Bechara will soon be available for all subscribers and non-subscribers to watch online on Disney Plus Hotstar starting from July 24.

Star Cast

Sushant Singh Rajput as Immanuel Rajkumar Junior, also Called Manny

Sanjana Sanghi as Kizie Basu

Saif Ali Khan as Aftab Khan

Sahil Vaid

Swastika Mukherjee

Milind Gunaji

Javed Jaffrey

Sanjana Sanghi recalls manager Mukesh Chhabra telling her”I want you to speak, comprehend, and take part in Bengali culture as a Bengali would.

” She added:”(I felt) frustrated with him originally as to how he can put such a tough demand on me.”

The debutante attended workshops and trained at the National School of Drama for a few weeks, seven hours a day. She also took basic diction courses in Bengali.

